Deals: Here, Have A Shatter-Proof iPhone Case

The Han Solo Standalone Film Has Suddenly Lost Its Directors

1000 Ducklings, Live-Streamed

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E4 Earphones: Australian Price And Availability

'Power Rangers' Gets An Honest Trailer

Image: Supplied

Video: Haven't seen the movie? This will save a hour and a bit of your life you'd never get back.

Comments

  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    I actually enjoyed this film way more than I thought. The only bit I could grizzle about is the end fight was way too short. I suppose most of the film was setting up the characters and that didn't leave much time for the end battle.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

consumer-tech silicon-valley taxis transportation travis-kalanick uber video-feature

My Uber Boycott Is Finally Paying Off

I'd like to say that I've never given Uber money, but that wouldn't be true. Not exactly. I did give Uber money once, years ago, when I had no other option. The company promptly ripped me off, and I wasn't surprised. Why not? I worked in the same office as Uber in its early days. I could sense that it was evil from the start.
au australian-scientists feature pain-relief

'As Good As Medication': Australian Study Shows Acupuncture Relieves Pain

The world's largest randomised controlled trial of the use of acupuncture in emergency departments has found the treatment is a safe and effective alternative to pain-relieving drugs for some patients. Led by RMIT University, the study found acupuncture was as effective as pain medicine in providing long-term relief for patients who came to emergency in considerable pain.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles