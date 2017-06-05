Optus Is Crediting Customers Shortchanged On Data Deals

Image: iStock

Following an ACCC investigation into concerns that Optus was providing less data than advertised, the telco is crediting customers.

The promotions in question concerned broadband modems, "2 days on us" bundled with a range of phones and the prepaid phone plans "My Prepaid Daily Plus", "My Prepaid Monthly" and "My Prepaid Monthly Plus".

In one example, until 31 August 2015, Optus advertised a promotion where you would get 5GB data valid for 30 days when you bought a Huawei E5331 WiFi modem. From 15 October 2015, Optus advertised a new promotion for the same modem where you only received 2GB of data valid for 14 days.

If you bought the modem before 31 August 2015, but did not activate the SIM card provided with the device until after 15 October 2015, you got 3 GB fewer data valid for less than half the period advertised.

"Customers who chose an Optus Prepaid plan based on its advertised value, but who activated or recharged their SIM card after Optus changed allowances for calls, text and data, received less than they were promised at the time they purchased the plan," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

"Mobile providers must provide the 'value' and benefits they advertise. Optus Prepaid customers who may be entitled to a credit should visit the Optus website or the outlet where they bought the prepaid product."

After discussions with the ACCC, Optus has agreed to credit affected customers with an amount of data, calls and/or texts equivalent to the amount each consumer missed out on. Affected customers will have their accounts credited where this is possible, or can otherwise claim a refund.

