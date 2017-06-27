One Day, Your Car Horn Might Be A Quack

Here's A Real, Semi-Accessible Way To Become A Race-Car Driver

Image: iStock

Beep beep. South Korean researchers say that the new car horn they've developed is equally effective at alerting anyone within audible distance, while being less painful for the delicate ears of motorists and nearby pedestrians. Oh, and it sounds like a duck's quack.

Sky News says that the research at Soongsil University at Seoul has developed a car horn that has the modulation of a duck's quack after testing out different sounds on 100 volunteers to find the sound that was least confronting to pedestrians in the vicinity of a car.

Rated for metrics including stress and loudness, the quack had the right compromise of perceptual qualities — better than the honk we're used to or that arooga noise you'll know from old-timey films. I know that if my car quacked, I'd be using the horn a hell of a lot more than I do now. [Sky News]

  • corvus @corvus

    What bullshit is this? I want my horn to sound MORE intimidating, not less. It should sound like an angry Thor shitting nuclear weapons after a big Indian dinner.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Amen! The idea is to actually make people realise "Oh shit there's a car", not "Hmm that's a big freaking duck".

      From a safety point of view I'd have thought "more confronting" would be a good thing. I would though, like to have two variants - the "happy little beep" and the "what are you doing you moron beep". First is to alert someone, like a person waiting to merge into traffic and you're giving them room, or to toot goodbye as you drop someone off. The second is for when an idiot merges on top of you in traffic without looking.

      0
  • jokemeister @jokemeister

    Might be a problem during duck hunting season.....don't stop quacking, I'm just reloading......LOL, sometimes I quack myself up.

    0

