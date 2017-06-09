Of Course Australian Students Strapped A 360 Camera To A Rocket

Last weekend, two students from St Francis Xavier College in Canberra launched a rocket with a Samsung S7 phone and a 360 camera attached.

Skip to the 40 second mark on the video to watch the launch.

The phone was running a free app called Insane Rockets, which captured data and helped with tracking down the landing location.

You can find this launch's data here.

This data can now be shared and used over and over again by STEM students all around the world.