Deals: Hey Task Management Nerds, This Program Is For You

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Of Course Australian Students Strapped A 360 Camera To A Rocket

Last weekend, two students from St Francis Xavier College in Canberra launched a rocket with a Samsung S7 phone and a 360 camera attached.

Skip to the 40 second mark on the video to watch the launch.

The phone was running a free app called Insane Rockets, which captured data and helped with tracking down the landing location.

You can find this launch's data here.

This data can now be shared and used over and over again by STEM students all around the world.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • drumrbaxj @drumrbaxj

    Now if we can just have the government divert money from Adani to actual innovation like this, we can get back to being a country of awesomeness.

    0
  • mucktard @mucktard

    that was pretty lacklustre.

    Having gone to that school, im surprised they let the students anywhere near anything flammable.

    I got detention for running on the basketball courts...
    God forbid you ask how you are to play basketball if you're only allowed to walk.

    Day in the pink room for me.

    0
    • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

      And I'm sure we have heard the entire story...

      -1
      • mucktard @mucktard

        Yes, indeed you have.

        Would you like some teachers names for reference should you choose to call?
        The basketball courts were solid black tarmac, much like a road base, many had apparently tripped in school shoes, you could not run on the courts lest it was a PE lesson.

        Apparently being in year 7 and running across the court is enough to justify detention.

        There is always one like you isnt there?

        0
  • paulio Guest

    Lucky they had the app or they may never have found the rocket ;)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

tablets why wonder-woman

I Am Irrationally Mad About Wonder Woman's Android Tablet

Wonder Woman had some great moments. Seeing a woman smash a soldier into mush with her shield, toss a tank over people's heads, and commit wilful acts of beautifully violent misandry was nice. But lurking below the shining feminist bastion of fists and charm lurks a very, very big problem.
au australian-scientists hydrogen-fuel

Australian Scientists Just Made Hydrogen Fuel Cheaper

University of New South Wales chemists have invented a new, cheap catalyst for splitting water with an electrical current to efficiently produce clean hydrogen fuel. The technology is based on the creation of ultrathin slices of porous metal-organic complex materials coated onto a foam electrode, which the researchers have unexpectedly shown is highly conductive of electricity and active for splitting water.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles