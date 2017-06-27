Nokia's New Phones Will Start From $249 In Australia

Aside from the classic 3310 dumbphone, Nokia announced a trio of affordable phones earlier this year. Sporting Gorilla Glass 5 screens and running on Android's Nougat, the phones will be available locally starting from $249.
$249 is the current RRP for the lowest of the new phones from the Finnish manufacturer, with the Nokia 3 sporting a 5-inch IPS display and shipping in matte black or silver white. You have the same colour options on the higher-end Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, but they come with a 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch displays respectively.
The main differences between the phone are the cameras, storage and RAM, with the Nokia 5 and 6 featuring octa-core Snapdragon CPUs compared to the quad-core MediaTEK offering in the Nokia 3. All three models have a 8MP camera on the front, while only the Nokia 6 has a 1080p screen.
Here's the full price list, as announced this morning:
Nokia 3: $249, 1280x720 5-inch IPS display, quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTEK CPU, 8MP rear/front cameras, 2GB RAM, 16GB + microSD storage
Nokia 5: $329, 1280x720 5.2-inch IPS display, octa-core Snapdragon 430 CPU, 13MP rear/8MP front cameras, 2GB RAM, 16GB + microSD storage
Nokia 6: $399, 1920x1080 5.5-inch IPS display, octa-core Snapdragon 430 CPU, 16MP rear/8MP front cameras, 4GB RAM, 32GB + microSD storage
[Finder]
That's a fair hit of RAM, but why choose such an ancient CPU? The specs on these phones was easily beaten by the midrange phones of last year in every area that counts, bar RAM.
They're targeting their competition. No point trying to make cheap phones that aren't cheap (hello Sony!). For example the Nokia 3's main opponent will be something like the Samsung Galaxy J3. In which case the specs are pretty comparable and the performance will (should) be too. At the low-mid range like this people aren't as caught up in specs so much as "is it cheap and does it work".
Expect the higher end Nokia's to have more interesting specs.