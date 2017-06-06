New Apple iMacs And MacBooks: Australian Prices & Release Dates

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Image: Apple

Early this morning at its WWDC developers conference, Apple announced a swathe of updates to almost all of its laptops and desktops. Here's how much they'll all cost, and when you'll be able to buy them in Australia.

The new iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available to order today on Apple's website, and will all be available to buy at Apple Stores from tomorrow.

Here's a quick run-down of the new pricing:

New Apple MacBook, 12-inch:
1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 (256GB SSD): $1899
1.3Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 (512GB SSD): $2399

The new MacBook, Apple says, features SSDs 50 per cent faster than the previous model and with support for up to twice as much RAM.

New Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch:
2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (128GB SSD): $1899
2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (256GB SSD): $2199
3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (Touch Bar, 256GB): $2699
3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (Touch Bar, 512GB SSD): $2999

The entry-level price point of the 13-inch MacBook Pro drops to $1899, although that model doesn't have the Touch Bar of more expensive units.

New Apple MacBook Pro, 15-inch:
2.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (256GB SSD): $2999
2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (Touch Bar, 256GB SSD): $3499
2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (Touch Bar, 512GB SSD): $4099

Apple's new MacBooks Pro have more powerful discrete graphics chips — the AMD Radeon Pro 555 and 560 in the 15-inch model. The 15-inch MacBook Pro begins shipping in July.

New Apple iMac, 21.5-inch:
2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5: $1599
3.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 4K display): $1899
3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 4K display): $2199

The iMac has more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage and Retina display options. The 21.5-inch in particular gets new discrete graphics chips and a Retina 4K model for the first time.

New Apple iMac, 27-inch:
3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $2699
3.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $2999
3.8Ghz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $3449

The 27-inch iMac gets those same processing and graphics updates as the smaller model, but keeps that existing — and beautiful — 5K display.

New iMac Pro:
The iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in the US in December, Apple says, for $US4999. That translates to $6679 in Australia, although you can expect a hefty premium on top of that by the time it reaches Australian shores.

Comments

  • targeting compoita @poita

    Those iMac prices are actually not too bad, considerably cheaper than the Surface Studio.
    Jesus, the iMac Pro is a monster for an all in one, serious price tag, but quite an achievement if they can make that sucker work.

    Interesting that Apple is promoting models 6 months out now, with the HomePod (that name feels clunky to me) and the Imac Pro both being announced for December. I wonder if this is going to point to less secrecy from the company going forwards.
    It is difficult for businesses and schools etc. to forwards plan when you don't have any idea of upcoming hardware.

    0
  • Be My Guest

    It might finally be time for me to upgrade my iMac, which has been running mostly-very-well for going on seven years now (barring having to replace the videocard once and the internal HDD once), to this release of iMac.

    0

