New Apple iMacs And MacBooks: Australian Prices & Release Dates

Image: Apple

Early this morning at its WWDC developers conference, Apple announced a swathe of updates to almost all of its laptops and desktops. Here's how much they'll all cost, and when you'll be able to buy them in Australia.

The new iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available to order today on Apple's website, and will all be available to buy at Apple Stores from tomorrow.

Here's a quick run-down of the new pricing:

New Apple MacBook, 12-inch:

1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 (256GB SSD): $1899

1.3Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 (512GB SSD): $2399



The new MacBook, Apple says, features SSDs 50 per cent faster than the previous model and with support for up to twice as much RAM.

New Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch:

2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (128GB SSD): $1899

2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (256GB SSD): $2199

3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (Touch Bar, 256GB): $2699

3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (Touch Bar, 512GB SSD): $2999



The entry-level price point of the 13-inch MacBook Pro drops to $1899, although that model doesn't have the Touch Bar of more expensive units.

New Apple MacBook Pro, 15-inch:

2.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (256GB SSD): $2999

2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (Touch Bar, 256GB SSD): $3499

2.9GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 (Touch Bar, 512GB SSD): $4099



Apple's new MacBooks Pro have more powerful discrete graphics chips — the AMD Radeon Pro 555 and 560 in the 15-inch model. The 15-inch MacBook Pro begins shipping in July.

New Apple iMac, 21.5-inch:

2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5: $1599

3.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 4K display): $1899

3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 4K display): $2199



The iMac has more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage and Retina display options. The 21.5-inch in particular gets new discrete graphics chips and a Retina 4K model for the first time.

New Apple iMac, 27-inch:

3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $2699

3.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $2999

3.8Ghz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Retina 5K display): $3449



The 27-inch iMac gets those same processing and graphics updates as the smaller model, but keeps that existing — and beautiful — 5K display.

New iMac Pro:

The iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in the US in December, Apple says, for $US4999. That translates to $6679 in Australia, although you can expect a hefty premium on top of that by the time it reaches Australian shores.