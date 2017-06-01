NBN Just Launched A 'Discount' Price For Retailers

NBN's new discount model for its Connectivity Virtual Circuit charge is launching today, with the hopes it will help improve consumer experience on the network.
NBN explained in a statement that the new model "calculates the level of CVC discount based on an individual retailer service provider's average capacity purchased per end-user each month; previously the discount was based on an industry average".
NBN says the new discounting model will encourage higher quality services - by decreasing the CVC cost per unit for retailers - as usage increases.
"The new discount model is good news for both retailers and consumers, " said Sarah Palmer, NBN Executive General Manager for Product and Pricing. "It will encourage the supply of more bandwidth for consumers at home and at work, leading to a better internet experience overall."
Palmers says it will also deliver "greater forward price certainty" to retailers, allowing them to better manage their cost base, and support usage growth on the network.
Under the industry average model retailers had been paying $15.25/Mbps per CVC unit, NBN says, but under the new model they will "be able to achieve discounts" based on how much CVC they purchase per end-user. We are looking into exactly what kind of discounts NBN are talking about here.
I don't understand the CVC pricing at all.
$15.25/Mbps per CVC unit - does this mean a 100Mbs connection costs $1525? And is that a one off cost or yearly or...?
Thats correct
but rsp's dont provide it thus the congestio issues at night for some customers
Yep, i was so excited for new fast internet but its been complete crap at peak times. Its actually unusable for about 3 to 4 hours a night. Buffering vidoes, slow browsing..... its the worst. I Honestly want my ADSL back
Yes, that's monthly. According to their December price list, a 1000 Mbps CVC backhaul link still costs $17,500 a month.
So yeah, in theory that would add a crazy $1,750/month to the cost of a 100 Mbps line for each of 10 customers, but in practice they spread that over many more than 10 customers. And that's just the backhaul - ISPs also have to pay the AVC cost for the links directly to each customer, which is $38/month for a single 100 Mbps link.
So if the ISP charges e.g. $100/month for a 100 Mbps link, that leaves $62 to cover both the CVC and their own expenses, which means they have to spread their 1000 Mbps CVC between at least 300 customers, probably a lot more.
Thus, if just half of those 300 customers started watching Netflix at 7pm, they'd each get less than 6.7 Mbps of the backhaul - probably not what they thought they'd paid $100 for.