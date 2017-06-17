Microsoft's Surface Laptop Is A 'Glue-Filled Monstrosity', Can't Be Repaired Without 'Destroying It'

Please Calm Down: Coconut Oil Is Fine

Image: iFixit

While Microsoft's Surface Laptop might look the goods, once you get inside the thing, well, it reveals its uglier, less repairable side. As iFixit recently discovered, if something inside the portable PC goes bang, you'll almost certainly have to get a complete new one.

Forget about screws, the Surface Laptop is almost entirely held together by glue and clips. The iFixit folks spent most of their time with a Stanley knife, tweezers and guitar pick in hand, rather than a Torx or Phillips-head.

The guts of the device aren't much better. Forget about removing or replacing any of the components; once you've taken something out, good luck getting it back in.

In fact, iFixit's final "Repairability Score" came in at a zero out of ten.

It doesn't help that you have to break the laptop just to get inside:

Verdict: The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It’s a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can’t be opened without destroying it. (Show us the procedure, Microsoft, we’d love to be wrong.)

Image: iFixit

It's true that modern super-portable laptops or "ultrabooks" are hard to open and fix by design, but this is just a little ridiculous.

[iFixit, via ArsTechnica]

Comments

  • lazyboytony @lazyboytony

    Microsoft should be fined for not making electronics repairable.

    1
  • soldant @soldant

    How many people would repair a Surface, though? To even start you'd probably need to have parts from a dead one that match. Ultrabooks etc aren't like desktop PCs or even high end laptops - it's not as simple as swapping out a standard part like you would if your desktop's GPU shit itself or your laptop's SSD failed. The form factor is going to inherently limit what you can put in.

    Not criticising the report or suggesting stuff like this is fine, but asking a genuine question.

    0
    • twocsies @twocsies

      The first thing that you want to be able to replace is a broken screen. Search for any laptop and you will be able to find a suitable screen. You also need to be able to replace the battery. In three or four years from now, the original Surface battery won't work like it used to. It's simple to obtain OEM or third party replacement batteries for every laptop. Furthermore, other models of Surface have had battery issues.

      0
  • grim @grim

    The warranty with a surface in the corporate world is already send it back to Microsoft and they send you a new one

    0
  • tacobill @tacobill

    My Surfacebook is a complete dud!
    BSODs from day 1, Nvidia graphics driver not recognised on day 1 and needed reset, plus it overheated inside a neoprene case in the first weeks after release due to documented sleep issues which were patched. Microsoft denies that it could have caused any damage due to fail safe measures that shut the computer down when it is overheating...

    They also implied that I had mishandled it without inspecting the device.

    I have a $3100 brick that I refuse to pay $850 to repair as I don't trust the next device will be much better..

    My colleague also bought one and found the screen had bleeding and also BSODs.

    There are some serious quality control issues with the construction of the device.

    If I had the time I'd probably take them to court sadly I don't.

    0
  • Archfiend @travisnew87

    I get that a small very niche group of people want to be able to repair their own electronics but for the greater consumer market, it just makes it more difficult to create these ultra-thin products that can be opened but a novice. You can't have a cutting edge thin laptop and fully repairable at the same time.

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    This could come back to haunt them. What happens if there's a part that came faulty from the factory and is in all of them. They can't just take them back and fix them. They'll have to throw the whole lot of and start again. Actually, I hope it happens just to spite them.

    0

