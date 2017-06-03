Microsoft Store Deal: 500GB Xbox One S Bundle For $299 With 2 Free Games

Image: Microsoft

If you missed February's stellar deal for the Xbox One S, don't worry, Microsoft is at it again. Right now you can grab the 500GB console for $299, which not only comes with a download for Battlefield 1, Minecraft, FIFA 17 or Forza Horizon 3, but an additional free game of your choice.

Just hit up Microsoft's dedicated page for Xbox deals and you'll see several options available. All are $299 and come with a free game, straight up. Note it's a download token, so be sure to factor that into your purchasing decision.

Once you've made your first choice, you'll be prompted to select another free game (which appears to be in disc form) from the following:

Dark Souls III

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Battleborn

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Star Wars Battlefront

Fallout 4

Disney Infinite 3.0 Edition Starter Pack

No need to worry about postage either — that's included in the $299 total. However, the deal is only valid until tomorrow.

[Microsoft Store, via OzBargain]