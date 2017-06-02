Lunch Time Deals: Save $350 On FujiFilm X Series Cameras And XF Lenses

Image: Fujifilm

Fujifilm has a sweet cashback promotion happening for June and July, which means you can save $350 when you buy selected X Series cameras and selected XF lenses at the same time.

To claim the cashback deal, you'll need to visit the Fujifilm website and click on the link to the Cash Back page. Once you complete the online registration and provide a scanned copy of the receipt, the cash back will be paid by electronic fund transfer or cheque within 28 days.

Cash Back claims need to be registered by 28 August 2017 to be eligible to receive the cash back.

Here's what you can buy to get the discount:

Any of the following lenses - XF14mm, XF16mm, XF23mm, F1.4, XF56mm, XF56mm, APD XF90mm, XF10-24mm, XF16-55mm, XF50-140mm, XF55-200mm or XF100-400mm - plus an X-Pro2 in Black or Graphite gets you $350 cash back. Any of those lenses plus an X-T2 in Black or Graphite Silver gets you $200 cash back, and any of those lenses plus an X-T20 gets you $100 cash back.

The deal ends July 31 2017.