Lunch Time Deals: Save $350 On FujiFilm X Series Cameras And XF Lenses

The Climate Deniers Have Won

What's New On Netflix, Amazon, Stan And Foxtel For June

Engineers Are Not Mechanics

Lunch Time Deals: Save $350 On FujiFilm X Series Cameras And XF Lenses

Image: Fujifilm

Fujifilm has a sweet cashback promotion happening for June and July, which means you can save $350 when you buy selected X Series cameras and selected XF lenses at the same time.

To claim the cashback deal, you'll need to visit the Fujifilm website and click on the link to the Cash Back page. Once you complete the online registration and provide a scanned copy of the receipt, the cash back will be paid by electronic fund transfer or cheque within 28 days.

Cash Back claims need to be registered by 28 August 2017 to be eligible to receive the cash back.

Here's what you can buy to get the discount:

Any of the following lenses - XF14mm, XF16mm, XF23mm, F1.4, XF56mm, XF56mm, APD XF90mm, XF10-24mm, XF16-55mm, XF50-140mm, XF55-200mm or XF100-400mm - plus an X-Pro2 in Black or Graphite gets you $350 cash back. Any of those lenses plus an X-T2 in Black or Graphite Silver gets you $200 cash back, and any of those lenses plus an X-T20 gets you $100 cash back.

The deal ends July 31 2017.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-scientists climate climate-change donald-trump environment

What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Paris Climate Deal Decision

Before the news of Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate agreement broke, we heard the opinions of several leading experts in climate science about what exactly it would mean if the US pulled out of the global deal. Here's what they had to say.
acer asus au computex computex-2017 g-sync monitors nvidia predator-x35 rog-swift-pg27uq

Monitors With Everything Are Coming

Buying a gaming monitor has always been a bit like Australian broadband. You could have really nice image quality, 4K and HDR support, a 120hz or 144hz refresh rate, plenty of real estate, but you couldn't have it all especially if you wanted it to be affordable. And even if you're prepared to spend a pretty penny, chances are you'll still have to compromise somewhere. You couldn't have it all in a gaming monitor. Well, that used to be the case.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles