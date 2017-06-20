Lunch Time Deals: Amaysim Has A 'First Month Free' NBN Promo

When Is 'Not A Backdoor' Just A Backdoor? Australia's Struggle With Encryption

Available across all Amaysim's NBN plans, the telco is offering a "first month free" deal to "provide peace of mind for those that are uncertain about their move onto the network".

Here's all the details.

The offer is available to new NBN residential customers from today, until 30 June 2017. Amaysim doesn't do lock-in contracts, FYI.

All plans have unlimited data, no standard activation fees, and you can switch between the three download speed options of up to 12, 25 and 100Mbps without penalty.

The "first month free" trial includes the option to bring your own modem, but you can also buy a pre-configured NetComm NF17ACV modem for $140 when you sign up.

You can sign up here, and use the promo code 1MFREE.

