Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Hey, Apple Updated The MacBook Air!

New Apple iMacs And MacBooks: Australian Prices & Release Dates

Lumo Energy Fined By ACCC For Misleading Customers, Again

Image: Supplied

Lumo Energy has paid a penalty of $10,800 to the ACCC for making a "false or misleading" representation of its energy discounts under Australian Consumer Law.

In February this year Lumo stated on its website that consumers could save 33 per cent off their total electricity bill, and 17 per cent off their total gas bill if they switched to Lumo. Despite offering electricity to Victoria, South Australia and Queensland, it turns out this offer was only available to Victorian customers - something Lumo failed to mention.

Maximum discounts for electricity were substantially less in other states. Lumo doesn't even sell gas to other states.

"Discounted energy plans are very attractive to many Australians who are trying to reduce their energy bills," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said. "It is vitally important that any representations made to consumers about discounts are accurate and relevant to them, so that people can make informed decisions about their choice of energy retailer and feel confident in those choices."

"Consumer confidence can lead to increased switching between retailers, and better competition within the energy market as a whole," Court said.

This isn't the first time Lumo has been in trouble with the ACCC - the company copped a $10,800 fine for blaming the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) for price hikes on retail gas tariffs - that were actually a a commercial pricing decision made by energy company.

Lumo call centre staff told "a number of consumers" in February 2016 that the AER was responsible for increased bills.

Lumo Energy Fined $10,000 For Misleading Customers Over Gas Price Hikes

Read more

[ACCC]

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature logan movies

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!
kaby-lake macbook wwdc wwdc-2017

Apple Refreshes The Entire MacBook Line Up, And I'm Pissed

Apple's big developer conference, WWDC, is usually not the place for hardware updates, but as Tim Cook said at the beginning of WWDC 2017, "This is the biggest WWDC ever." To that end, Apple announced upgrades to nearly every single product in its computer line up, and thoroughly screwed over every single person who bought a MacBook Pro back in November.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles