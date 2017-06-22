Kogan Has Mobile Broadband Now

The Simple Little Device Making Buses Safer

Image: iStock

Kogan Mobile just announced its expansion into mobile broadband, using Vodafone's 4G network. The monthly plans range from 8GB for $29.90 to 30GB for $49.90.

"With a Kogan Mobile Broadband SIM card and a compatible wireless 4G broadband modem, 4G tablet or smartphone, customers can now enjoy access without the hassle and cost of installing and maintaining a fixed line for ADSL broadband," Kogan said in a statement.

Here's the plans on offer at the moment, with larger data offerings coming "in the near future":

Image: Kogan

Kogan Mobile S 8GB of data per 30 days for $29.90, or $27.12 per month if you pre-pay $329.90 for a year's worth of access.

Kogan Mobile M 30GB of data per 30 days for $49.90, or $45.20 per month if you pre-pay $549.90 for a year's worth of access.

"Many Australians still experience the poor quality and slow speeds of legacy ADSL services," says David Shafer, Executive Director of Kogan Mobile. "Customers who rent their homes may want to avoid going through the process of signing up with an ADSL provider, and avoid fixed-line phone connections — especially when NBN services will continue to be rolled out over the coming years."

Shafer said Kogan recently announced Kogan Mobile will have fixed line NBN services available in 2018, and the company is "extremely happy" to bring Mobile Broadband "to all Australians" as of today.

Shafer says the plans are available to use across multiple devices, with no lock-in contracts, and are "bridging the gap" between ADSL broadband prices and mobile prices.

You can find all the details here

  • LordBluray Guest

    They use vodaphone don't they?
    Anyone know if its anygood in Darwin NT?

    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      Yep, Vodafone's 4G network. We have a Darwinite in the Allure Office, I'll check with her for you :)

  • DougK Guest

    Have been using Vodafone 4G for 6 months in Melbourne. Data speeds are good often better than Telstra but Voice reception and quality is absolutely and utterly terrible! Line crackles, drop outs, people cant hear me whilst a Telstra SIM line has perfect quality from the same location. Tested using two brand new Iphone 7's and duplicated switching SIMs between phones. If this problems transfers to Kogan then it will just create the same disappointment!

