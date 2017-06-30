John Wick 2's Car Chase Is A Work Of Art, And Keanu Reeves Is A Master Driver

Video: If you've watched John Wick 2, you already know its opening scene is a work of art. You don't need me to tell you that. What you need is to watch this breakdown of all the work that went into it.

Vanity Fair's excellent Notes on a Scene talks to John Wick 2's second unit director and stunt coordinator Darrin Prescott, about all the work that went into the opening of the movie. Everything from the planning and execution of some amazing shots — like that awesome drifting jump — to Keanu's veteran stunt driving knowledge — including not wrapping his thumbs around the wheel on impact.

It's so worth nine minutes of your time.