John Wick 2's Car Chase Is A Work Of Art, And Keanu Reeves Is A Master Driver

Video: If you've watched John Wick 2, you already know its opening scene is a work of art. You don't need me to tell you that. What you need is to watch this breakdown of all the work that went into it.

Vanity Fair's excellent Notes on a Scene talks to John Wick 2's second unit director and stunt coordinator Darrin Prescott, about all the work that went into the opening of the movie. Everything from the planning and execution of some amazing shots — like that awesome drifting jump — to Keanu's veteran stunt driving knowledge — including not wrapping his thumbs around the wheel on impact.

It's so worth nine minutes of your time.

  • CaptSiD @mrsid

    I didn't buy it when I saw it the first time. Spent most of the movie thinking that it was no where as good as JW1. Just watched it again last night and was won over by the choreography of the car and fight sequences — I mean it was completely ridiculous but Keanu pulls it off brilliantly!

    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      Yeah, i didn't like as much as JW 1 but i suppose it's a bit better than most of the movies that have come out lately. Try fate of the furious. That was good which surprised me a lot considering the previous movies.

