Japanese Sumo Robots Are The Best Robots

Video: This is hectic.

Comments

  • death_au @death_au

    You know what would be cool? If there was a story to go along with this video.
    I mean, these robots seem kind of interesting. It's a bit hard to tell, are they fully automated or remote-controlled? They seem automated to me, but I'm not sure. Do owners adjust algrothms before matches to try and outsmart their opponents? It looks like some of them just go head on, while others try to flank and others just sort of go in semi-random directions to avoid being hit and hopefully hit the opponent.
    I'm intrigued, but all the information I have to go off is "This is hectic" and the fact it says "Japanese sumo robots" in the title.

    0
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      I'm working on it as we speak :) It was just too good to keep to myself until I knew everything about them! There will be a bigger story coming soon.

      0
  • j3st3r @j3st3r

    I was wondering the same thing. To me much looks automated, like how they attempt to stay in the ring. But then there's people there with controllers. Possibly they have buttons with moves configured e.g. when the robot darts around the side to flip the other robot.

    0

