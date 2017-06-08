It's Official: Y'all Love GIFs

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Everyone wants you to use their messaging service. But what makes you choose one over the other?

Increasingly, it seems, the deciding factor is GIFs. And this is why I love you all.

The news comes from Gfycat, which was just integrated with Skype in the platform's last redesign.

"[Skype's] focus on short content such as Highlights, shows that short-form content is one of the most powerful weapons in the battle for dominance among messaging platforms," Gfycat says.

Gfycat says when its GIF keyboard was added to Tango (a messaging and video calling platform similar to Skype) Tango found that GIF users sent 250 per cent more messages and and had a 30 per cent higher engagement rate than users who didn't use GIFs.

I reckon I tweet more GIFs than words, so this is honestly unsurprising to me.

And yes, it's with a hard G.

Foxtel Now Is The Shake-Up That Foxtel Has Needed For Years

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape. Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more -- it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.
