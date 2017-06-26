I'm So Here For Hyundai's i30 N Hot Hatch

How One Man Overcame Blindness And Started An Audiobook Show For New Sci-Fi And Fantasy

The upcoming Hyundai i30 N is the first proper high performance car from Hyundai — not a sporty car like the Tiburon or Veloster, but an actual sports car. And it's being tested for Australian conditions, too, with a blast around Mount Panorama last month showing off its wheel-cocking chops and the lovely sound of its turbocharged four-banger popping fuel through the exhaust on the overrun.

In the two-minute video, the (road-registered?) i30 N prototype is flung around Bathurst by Hyundai WRC test driver Brendan Reeves, and apart from a little bit of tortured front-wheel drive tyre scream, it looks to do a pretty brilliant job.

The folks over at CarAdvice have thrashed a prototype i30 N around a private test track and come away seemingly impressed, so we're very much looking forward to its official unveiling in September this year at the Frankfurt motor show.

Claiming that evolution is "debatable, controversial, and too complicated for students," Turkey's board of education has decided to stop teaching Darwinian natural selection in its schools. The move has infuriated the country's secular opposition, but it could embolden other countries to do the same.
