I'm So Here For Hyundai's i30 N Hot Hatch

The upcoming Hyundai i30 N is the first proper high performance car from Hyundai — not a sporty car like the Tiburon or Veloster, but an actual sports car. And it's being tested for Australian conditions, too, with a blast around Mount Panorama last month showing off its wheel-cocking chops and the lovely sound of its turbocharged four-banger popping fuel through the exhaust on the overrun.

In the two-minute video, the (road-registered?) i30 N prototype is flung around Bathurst by Hyundai WRC test driver Brendan Reeves, and apart from a little bit of tortured front-wheel drive tyre scream, it looks to do a pretty brilliant job.

The folks over at CarAdvice have thrashed a prototype i30 N around a private test track and come away seemingly impressed, so we're very much looking forward to its official unveiling in September this year at the Frankfurt motor show.