How Long Will Your Next Binge-Watch Take?

Infographic: Binge watching has become a way of life. "Just one more" - the catch-cry of the sleepless and desperate for answers. But snuggling up for a marathon session with your favourite show can take some serious time.
The folks over at Cuponation have made this handy chart to help you consider the time commitment of your next obsession.
