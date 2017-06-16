When Are You Getting NBN? Find Out Here

Deals: Learn How To Build Websites With This Training Bundle

Thermomix Is In A Whole Lot Of Trouble With The ACCC

Everything You Need To Know About 4K Gaming

How A Drone Could Save Your Life

Image: iStock

If you have a heart attack outside hospital in the future, you could be saved by a drone with a defibrillator attached rather than a conventional ambulance.

Swedish scientists compared the response times of a drone and an ambulance for 18 flights and found the drone beat the medical team by an average of 16 minutes, which could be enough to make the difference between life and death.

Reducing time to defibrillation has previously been identified as the most important factor for increasing survival in heart attack patients. Drones can be activated by a dispatcher and sent to an address provided by a 000 caller and may carry an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the location so that a bystander can use it.

Whether drones reduce response times in a real-life situation is unknown, though. Dr Andreas Claesson and team compared the time to delivery of an AED using fully autonomous drones developed and certified by the Swedish Transportation Agency. The drone was equipped with a GPS and a high-definition camera and integrated with an autopilot software system. It was dispatched for out-of-sight flights in October 2016 to locations where cardiac arrests within a 10 kilometre radius from the fire station had occurred between 2006 and 2014.

Eighteen remotely operated flights were performed with a median flight distance of about 3km. The median time from call to dispatch of emergency services was three minutes. The median time from dispatch to drone launch was three seconds. The median time from dispatch to arrival of the drone was five minutes and 22 seconds vs 22 minutes for emergency services. The drone arrived more quickly than emergency services in all cases, with a median reduction in response time of 16 minutes and 39 seconds.

"Saving 16 minutes is likely to be clinically important. Nonetheless, further test flights, technological development, and evaluation of integration with dispatch centers and aviation administrators are needed," the researchers say. "The outcomes of using the drone-delivered AED by bystanders vs resuscitation by emergency services should be studied."

Limitations of the study include the small number of flights over short distances in good weather.

[Source]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • soldant @soldant

    If you have a heart attack outside hospital in the future, you could be saved by a drone with a defibrillator attached rather than a conventional ambulance.
    Little bit of caution with this point, lest people get the wrong idea: the AED is only useful if the patient is in a shockable rhythm. If they aren't, it's only good for talking you through CPR. It also doesn't do anything to help if you get return of spontaneous circulation. Early advanced cardiac life support and early access to definitive care are important links in the chain for actually surviving an arrest. Drones won't be 'saving your life' over a conventional ambulance until they become magic boxes that literally do everything.

    Not saying this is a bad idea (public AEDs have saved lives - anything that gets a vital tool there quicker is great!) but it's just one link in the chain of survival.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

e3 e3-2017 microsoft nintendo sony video-feature

Someone Please Tell Microsoft Why People Buy Gaming Consoles

Even though E3 has only just gotten underway, most of the biggest companies have already made their biggest announcements, and amazingly, Microsoft's offering already feels like a miss. I say "amazingly" because Microsoft was the only company to debut major hardware at the show.
au channel-10 feature ten-network

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

The parent company of the Channel 10 TV network is going into voluntary administration. The move means one of Australia's major commercial TV broadcasters is on life support -- but it's a move that may end up dragging it into the digital age and provide competition against streaming-only services like Netflix.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles