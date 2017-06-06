Hey, Apple Updated The MacBook Air!

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Image: Apple

"Apple today also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air® with a 1.8 GHz processor."

Oh... cool.

Here's a list of the updates Apple has made to the MacBook Air today:

  • A new 1.8GHz processor

Here's a list of the updates Apple has not made to the MacBook Air today:

  • A new display
  • Literally everything else

Seriously, guys? Seriously?

The mid-2017 MacBook Air has the same display as the late 2010 MacBook Air. It's a 13.3-inch 1440x900 pixel panel — 1296000 pixels in total, if you do the maths. Another skinny 13-inch laptop that you can buy is the Razer Blade Stealth, which has a 4K display. That's 3840x2160 pixels, or 8294400 individual dots. 6.4 times as many as the MacBook Air.

The updated MacBook Air — don't call it's new, because it's not — will be available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday. I don't think you should buy one. (Buy a new MacBook instead.)

  • targeting compoita @poita

    Really the new macbook replaces the MacBook Air, I think this is the last Air you will see, and it is probably only available to appease the few people that still want OSX at a lower entry point.
    My guess is next year we will see a lower price macbook to have the lower price point entry level machine to completely replace the Air, maybe with an AMD heart.

    0
    • robb @robb

      Yeah, Tim Cook pretty much sounded the death knell for The Air last year. Which sucks, because I dont like the Macbook or the new Pros.

      0
  • namarrgon @namarrgon

    Just be happy they didn't take away another port.

    2

