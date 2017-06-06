Hey, Apple Updated The MacBook Air!

"Apple today also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air® with a 1.8 GHz processor."
Oh... cool.
Here's a list of the updates Apple has made to the MacBook Air today:
- A new 1.8GHz processor
Here's a list of the updates Apple has not made to the MacBook Air today:
- A new display
- Literally everything else
Seriously, guys? Seriously?
The mid-2017 MacBook Air has the same display as the late 2010 MacBook Air. It's a 13.3-inch 1440x900 pixel panel — 1296000 pixels in total, if you do the maths. Another skinny 13-inch laptop that you can buy is the Razer Blade Stealth, which has a 4K display. That's 3840x2160 pixels, or 8294400 individual dots. 6.4 times as many as the MacBook Air.
The updated MacBook Air — don't call it's new, because it's not — will be available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday. I don't think you should buy one. (Buy a new MacBook instead.)
Really the new macbook replaces the MacBook Air, I think this is the last Air you will see, and it is probably only available to appease the few people that still want OSX at a lower entry point.
My guess is next year we will see a lower price macbook to have the lower price point entry level machine to completely replace the Air, maybe with an AMD heart.
Yeah, Tim Cook pretty much sounded the death knell for The Air last year. Which sucks, because I dont like the Macbook or the new Pros.