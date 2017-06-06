Hey, Apple Updated The MacBook Air!

Image: Apple

"Apple today also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air® with a 1.8 GHz processor."

Oh... cool.

Here's a list of the updates Apple has made to the MacBook Air today:

A new 1.8GHz processor

Here's a list of the updates Apple has not made to the MacBook Air today:

A new display

Literally everything else

Seriously, guys? Seriously?

The mid-2017 MacBook Air has the same display as the late 2010 MacBook Air. It's a 13.3-inch 1440x900 pixel panel — 1296000 pixels in total, if you do the maths. Another skinny 13-inch laptop that you can buy is the Razer Blade Stealth, which has a 4K display. That's 3840x2160 pixels, or 8294400 individual dots. 6.4 times as many as the MacBook Air.

The updated MacBook Air — don't call it's new, because it's not — will be available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday. I don't think you should buy one. (Buy a new MacBook instead.)