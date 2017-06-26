Here's Another New Trailer For The Dark Tower

We're getting more ever Dark Tower drip-fed to us before the movie's mid-August launch, and the latest taste is a slightly more in-depth look at Idris Elba's character Roland, the Gunslinger.
It's not as detail-packed as the first trailer, but if you were on the fence about going to see it, this might tip you across the line.
The movie's going to be a sequel to the Stephen King novels we've all read. The Dark Tower is out in Aussie cinemas on August 17. [YouTube]
