Here Are The Aussie Winners Of This Year's iPhone Photography Awards

Image: Glenn Homann

Image Cache: The iPhone has long been, and will likely remain, the gold standard in smartphone photography. There are better cameras on some Android phones, sure, but the iPhone has one thing that others don't: a community. The iPhone Photography Awards' winners have been announced, and Australia's done pretty well for itself.

The 10th annual IPPAWARDS — there's been one each year since the iPhone was launched back in 2007 — has a strong Aussie showing. As well as Glenn Homann's image (above, main) which took out the first place spot in the Other category, the three below are Christian Horgan's first place in Landscapes, David Redhill's second place in Abstract and Christopher Armstrong's first place in Abstract. You can click on each to show it in its full-size glory.

Image: Christian Horgan
Image: Christopher Armstrong
Image: David Redhill

  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    Can't believe they've done it since the 1st one, I never rated their cameras until the 4th one!

  • frankly_franky @frankly_franky

    Nothing spesh.

    I have better pics taken on s7 edge (not a fanboy - just happens to be my current phone).

