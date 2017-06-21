Help Us Pick Even Better Names For Qantas' New Planes

Deals: Here, Have A Shatter-Proof iPhone Case

Earlier in the year, Qantas asked the public to help them name their new 787-9 Dreamliners. After receiving over 60,000 suggestion they have settled on 8 iconic names — Waltzing Matilda, Boomerang, Dreamtime, The Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Skippy and Quokka.

But are they bloody 'Strayan enough? We have our own ideas.

Rae Johnston threw the likes of Ocker, Bonza, Fair Dinkum, Grouse and Chiko Roll into the proverbial ring. She also correctly suggested that meat pies be mandatory on every flight.

When I asked around the office, Aeroplane Jelly, Alf Stewart, Robbo, Harold Bishop, Steve, You Little Ripper and Budgie Smuggler were thrown around.

Gizmodo editor Campbell Simpson also weighed in. "I wanna see Qantas name its jets Kingswood, Falcon and Torana and rip burnouts down the runway."

I'm originally from Wollongong, so my preferences naturally lie within realm of Hoon, Goon Bag and M8.

Just imagine it. The Qantas Goon Bag, where "sir" is always followed by "you're making a scene."

I would also accept outdated references such as Drazic, Mulligrub and Rattus.

This could also be a great co-branding opportunity between Qantas and Bunnings. Who wouldn't shed a tear of pride if snags were handed out while 'I Still Call Australia Home' blasted during the safety video and The Torana popped mad doughies on the next Tarmac over?

Plus, they could easily offset the costs by charging $10 for the same service on Jetstar.

What would you name the new dreamliners, mate?

Comments

  • mibstewart @mibstewart

    If Planey McPlaneface wasn't up for consideration, we have learned nothing as a species.

    1
    • grunt @grunt

      Sidetracking a little, I was playing Lord of the Rings Online a while back, and got a mountain goat as a mount. There was no hesitation in naming it Goaty McGoatface...

      1
  • grunt @grunt

    The Dropbear, Monaro, Brocky, Harold Holt, Phar Lap, Bathurst, or Bilby all spring to mind, but seriously, those aren't the worst names they could have picked.

    I WOULD like to see the Qantas Goon Bag touch down at Kingsford Smith though. Strewth it would be beaut.

    Could park it next to the Qantas Passion Pop.

    3
    • Tegan Jones @teganjones
      AUTHOR

      @grunt This sounds like a party my 19 year old self would have absolutely been into

      0
      • grunt @grunt

        I'm also from Wollongong, so it doesn't surprise me :)

        0
    • 0xffff @0xffff

      +1 for Dropbear, Goon bag & Passion pop.

      1
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Thongs, speedos (budgie smugglers or DPs are suitable alternative names), stubbies, snags, Bruce (thanks Monty Python), cane toads and cockroaches.

      Last two for the QLD and NSW legs respectively.

      0
  • sammd @sammd

    The 'Blinky Bill' requests permission to land...

    0
  • NegativeZero @negativezero

    I'm just glad that one of these is apparently slated to run the Melbourne to LAX route instead of the godawful A380 they're using at the moment. The Dreamliner's a much more modern and IMO pleasant aircraft to fly in than the A380, which basically seemed to take an 80s Airbus design and make it stupid big.

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      MOD

      I flew the Dreamliner when I went to Japan on the Jetstar cheap fares a couple of years ago. All people did was shit talk it beforehand and I sat on the flight thinking, "This is genuinely lovely." They're not awful planes at all.

      0
      • NegativeZero @negativezero

        The Melb to LAX route regular flights are either with Qantas (A380) or United (Dreamliner) and having done both for the same route, I prefer the Dreamliner a lot. Felt like a better built aircraft and the modern lighting systems and window shades (which are not even shades at all) and stuff were much better. Much easier to do an overnight flight on I found.

        0
  • SG @sg

    Shazza, Dazza, Kazza, Bazza, Lazza & Gazza (and maybe Wazza).

    0
    • grunt @grunt

      That'd be Qantas's limited Bogan fleet, based at Bankstown airport...

      0
  • fersure Guest

    rip off
    late
    sold out
    Norman Gunston
    Dame Edna
    Molly Meldrum
    Sundowner
    Taxdeductable
    Grounded
    Dodo
    Fingers Crossed

    0

