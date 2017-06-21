Help Us Pick Even Better Names For Qantas' New Planes

Image: iStock

Earlier in the year, Qantas asked the public to help them name their new 787-9 Dreamliners. After receiving over 60,000 suggestion they have settled on 8 iconic names — Waltzing Matilda, Boomerang, Dreamtime, The Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Skippy and Quokka.

But are they bloody 'Strayan enough? We have our own ideas.

Rae Johnston threw the likes of Ocker, Bonza, Fair Dinkum, Grouse and Chiko Roll into the proverbial ring. She also correctly suggested that meat pies be mandatory on every flight.

When I asked around the office, Aeroplane Jelly, Alf Stewart, Robbo, Harold Bishop, Steve, You Little Ripper and Budgie Smuggler were thrown around.

Gizmodo editor Campbell Simpson also weighed in. "I wanna see Qantas name its jets Kingswood, Falcon and Torana and rip burnouts down the runway."

I'm originally from Wollongong, so my preferences naturally lie within realm of Hoon, Goon Bag and M8.

Just imagine it. The Qantas Goon Bag, where "sir" is always followed by "you're making a scene."

I would also accept outdated references such as Drazic, Mulligrub and Rattus.

This could also be a great co-branding opportunity between Qantas and Bunnings. Who wouldn't shed a tear of pride if snags were handed out while 'I Still Call Australia Home' blasted during the safety video and The Torana popped mad doughies on the next Tarmac over?

Plus, they could easily offset the costs by charging $10 for the same service on Jetstar.

What would you name the new dreamliners, mate?