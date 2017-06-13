Google Flights Just Landed In Australia

Here's Every Trailer From E3 2017

Google just launched its "Flights" feature in the land of Oz, meaning we can search, compare and book airfares using the service as of, well, right now.

Here's how it works.

"Whether you're traveling from Wollongong to WA, or Tullamarine to Townsville, Google Flights will give you travel inspiration and surface the best available flight options," Google announced in a blog post today. "Starting today, you can search on Google for flights to a destination by searching for things like 'Flights to Cairns' or 'Flights to New Zealand'"

You can also go straight to google.com.au/flights for comparing and booking flights.

There's an "Explore" feature for holiday inspiration, and you can also refine your search to broader time periods - like months or weeks - to bring up dates with the lowest prices.

"Once you select your departure and return dates, you'll be presented with a list of 'Best flights'; which represents the best tradeoff of convenience and price," Google explains.

Before you select a specific flight, you might get a a notification bar with tips on how to find the best price for this route. Tips like recommendations for alternate airports, suggestions for the cheapest dates to fly, or expected price jumps based on the history of that particular route.

You can also track a flight and receive email notifications when prices are expected to change or when the price actually does change.

Comments

  • deevee @deevee

    Don't know about "Just released", I've been using google flights for years, although I did notice a month or so ago my "generic" alerts between cities, was now showing specific Qantas flights, which it didn't do before.

  • ricky @ricky

    Is it me or am I getting way cheaper prices using other websites like momondo.com? I don't see how much better this is

