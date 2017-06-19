Dude Found A Kitten Stuck Inside His Tesla

Image: iStock

But don't worry, this story has a happy ending.

Okay, so this is pretty incredible. A guy (YouTube user 'S U') heard a meowing noise coming from his car. Not what you normally hear from a car, let alone a Tesla Model X.

Eventually he located the source of the meowing.

The kitten was inside the rear bumper of the Model X. No way to get inside. How did it get there to begin with? No effin' idea.

Anyway, this is the best part. 'S D' took the Model X to the Tesla service centre and they managed to get the kitten out of there. He estimates the kitten had been in there for 14 hours, which is pretty sketchy.

Apparently one of the folks at the service centre has adopted the kitten, which is almost taking this 'good news story' too far.

Lucky I don't like cats. If this was a puppy I'd be bawling my eyes out right now.