The Shiny New Astro A10 Gaming Headset Is Actually Affordable

'As Good As Medication': Australian Scientists Prove Acupuncture Relieves Pain

Deals: Learn How To Actually Use Photoshop Properly

Here's How You Can Monitor NBN Performance For The ACCC

Dude Found A Kitten Stuck Inside His Tesla

Image: iStock

But don't worry, this story has a happy ending.

Okay, so this is pretty incredible. A guy (YouTube user 'S U') heard a meowing noise coming from his car. Not what you normally hear from a car, let alone a Tesla Model X.

Eventually he located the source of the meowing.

The kitten was inside the rear bumper of the Model X. No way to get inside. How did it get there to begin with? No effin' idea.

Anyway, this is the best part. 'S D' took the Model X to the Tesla service centre and they managed to get the kitten out of there. He estimates the kitten had been in there for 14 hours, which is pretty sketchy.

Apparently one of the folks at the service centre has adopted the kitten, which is almost taking this 'good news story' too far.

Lucky I don't like cats. If this was a puppy I'd be bawling my eyes out right now.

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    Poor little guy. Good to hear that said kitty was removed and re-homed.

    The ginger pattern on the moggy reminds me of my family's first cat.

    0
  • alphamone Guest

    Would have been funny if it had turned out to be one of those meowing frogs.

    0
  • blah @amack888

    "Lucky I don't like cats" yeah cause real men don't like cats, lets go high 5 each other and talk about banging chicks.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au clips computing feature ifixit microsoft microsoft-surface-pro new-surface-pro surface-pro

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Is A 'Glue-Filled Monstrosity', Can't Be Repaired Without 'Destroying It'

While Microsoft's Surface Laptop might look the goods, once you get inside the thing, well, it reveals its uglier, less repairable side. As iFixit recently discovered, if something inside the portable PC goes bang, you'll almost certainly have to get a complete new one.
au australian-scientists feature pain-relief

'As Good As Medication': Australian Scientists Prove Acupuncture Relieves Pain

The world's largest randomised controlled trial of the use of acupuncture in emergency departments has found the treatment is a safe and effective alternative to pain-relieving drugs for some patients. Led by RMIT University, the study found acupuncture was as effective as pain medicine in providing long-term relief for patients who came to emergency in considerable pain.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles