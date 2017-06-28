Deals: This Stress Relief App Uses Machine Learning For Maximum Chill

Our world moves at a breakneck pace, making it easy to feel overwhelmed and stressed out. That's why it's important to find time to take care of yourself — even if you only have a few minutes here and there. Thankfully, Aura's meditation teachers and therapists had our busy schedules in mind when making Aura Premium, a science-backed mindfulness tool to help you give anxiety the boot.

Rated Apple's #1 New App for February 2017, Aura Premium helps you relieve stress with a choice between three, seven or ten-minute guided meditations every day. But what makes Aura Premium stand out from other meditation apps is its machine learning software. By rating your experience after each session, Aura learns how to provide more specific meditations for you based on your feelings.

Aura Premium plans are on sale for a limited time. You can grab a 1-year plan for $39 AUD [$30 USD], two years for $65 AUD [$50 USD] or a lifetime for $91 AUD [$70 USD].

