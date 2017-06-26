Deals: This Smart Phone Lens Will Give You 8 Times Zoom

Our smartphones boast some pretty impressive cameras, but they're far from perfect — especially where zoom is concerned. But, instead of forcing yourself to lug around a beefy DSLR for those long-range shots, you can improve your phone's zoom potential with the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens.

Whether you're trying to capture that ideal landscape shot or get those fine details on a dew-covered flower petal, this lens allows you to do so with your smartphone. Just clip it on top of your phone's camera, and you can start taking crystal-clear, close-up photos with zero distortion. And, unlike other camera gear, this lens is designed to be user-friendly. Simply twist it, and you can adjust the zoom level to your liking.

Normally retailing for $66 AUD, the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens is on sale for $17 AUD, saving you nearly 75 percent off its usual price!

