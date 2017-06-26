Deals: This Smart Phone Lens Will Give You 8 Times Zoom

Our smartphones boast some pretty impressive cameras, but they're far from perfect — especially where zoom is concerned. But, instead of forcing yourself to lug around a beefy DSLR for those long-range shots, you can improve your phone's zoom potential with the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens.

Whether you're trying to capture that ideal landscape shot or get those fine details on a dew-covered flower petal, this lens allows you to do so with your smartphone. Just clip it on top of your phone's camera, and you can start taking crystal-clear, close-up photos with zero distortion. And, unlike other camera gear, this lens is designed to be user-friendly. Simply twist it, and you can adjust the zoom level to your liking.

Normally retailing for $66 AUD, the 8x Telephoto Smartphone Lens is on sale for $17 AUD, saving you nearly 75 percent off its usual price!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.