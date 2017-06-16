Deals: Learn How To Build Websites With This Training Bundle

The tech sector is booming all around, and web development in particular is becoming a lucrative field for aspiring techies. Regardless of your experience, you can break in and take your cut of Silicon Valley's success by building full websites with JavaScript. With the Full Stack JavaScript Bundle, you can take the first step toward mastering this in-demand skill with 57+ hours of training.

The Full Stack JavaScript Bundle covers the entire MEAN stack of JavaScript-based technologies, which includes MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS, and Node.js. As you make your way through this colossal training, you'll learn how to build polished and interactive websites with several of today's top programming tools. With hours of hands-on instruction included, you'll hone your skills creating your own single-page applications and websites from the ground up.

Normally retailing for $964 AUD, the Full Stack JavaScript Bundle is on sale for $51 AUD [$38 USD ] — more than 90% off its usual price.

