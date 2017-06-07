Deals: Here's A Smartwatch For Under $230

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Smartwatches have a rep for not being entirely user-friendly, but the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is looking to change that. After raising more than $2 million on Kickstarter, this sleek timepiece has made a name for itself delivering a powerful smartwatch experience without bogging its users down with complex settings.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch uses the proprietary Ticwear OS to let users make calls, receive texts, and use popular apps like Uber. Plus, the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch boasts an intuitive sports app, so you can track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and track your distance traveled while wearing it.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch retails for $269 AUD, but it's on sale for a special discount, taking the final price down to $228 AUD [$170 USD].

Foxtel Now Is The Shake-Up That Foxtel Has Needed For Years

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape. Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more -- it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.
Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!

