Deals: Here's A Smartwatch For Under $230

Smartwatches have a rep for not being entirely user-friendly, but the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is looking to change that. After raising more than $2 million on Kickstarter, this sleek timepiece has made a name for itself delivering a powerful smartwatch experience without bogging its users down with complex settings.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch uses the proprietary Ticwear OS to let users make calls, receive texts, and use popular apps like Uber. Plus, the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch boasts an intuitive sports app, so you can track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and track your distance traveled while wearing it.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch retails for $269 AUD, but it's on sale for a special discount, taking the final price down to $228 AUD [$170 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.