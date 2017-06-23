Deals: Get This Coding eBook for 90% Off

The tech sector is still going strong, and programmers are enjoying a golden age of increased demand and pay for their skills. Thanks to coding's newfound popularity, there's a way to break into the industry without spending years in school. With the Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle, you can familiarize yourself with today's top programming languages for a fraction of the cost.

From web development to software engineering, this nine-book digital bundle will walk you through using tools like Python, Xamarin, Angular 2 and more to build your own app projects. Dive in, and you'll discover how to create scalable apps with Swift, organize your development process with Git and much more.

The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle normally retails for $429 AUD, but you can get it on sale for $38 AUD [$29 USD], saving more than 90 percent off.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.