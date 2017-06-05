Deals: Drop Some Sick Beats In The Shower With This Waterproof Speaker

Contrary to what you might think, your neighbors probably don't appreciate you belting out today's hits while you shower. Instead, you should leave the singing to the professionals and invest in a waterproof speaker to serenade you while you're covered in suds.

Twice the size of its competitors, the XXL Shower Speaker can fill your entire bathroom with crisp, powerful audio, and it's on sale for 80 percent off. Thanks to its extraordinary size, the XXL Shower Speaker puts out 3 watts of sound and can go without charging for over a month. Plus, with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, this speaker can make and receive calls as well — how's that for multi-purpose?

Normally retailing for $134 AUD [$99 USD], the XXL Shower Speaker is on sale for $27 AUD [$20 USD].

