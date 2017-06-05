Deals: $230 Off An iPhone SE With Telstra

You Can Now Upgrade Your Mustang Directly Through Ford

The iPhone SE got an upgrade in March this year with new hardware, but it's still Apple's cheapest handset by a long way. And it's even cheaper if you want to buy one directly through Telstra.

Telstra's standard pricing for the iPhone SE — which it only sells in a prepaid bundle as a Space Grey model with 32GB of storage — is $449, which is basically only two thirds of the phone's $679 retail price if you walked into an Apple Store to buy one. At a $230 saving, with the added bonus of a $30 pre-paid starter SIM kit, that's a pretty tempting deal.

To be honest, the iPhone SE is a great mum phone. It's small and unintimidating, and iOS is so much easier to get to grips with than Android for a first-time phone user. If you're considering picking up a new phone for someone that's not as au fait with touchscreens and mobile interfaces, it's almost the perfect choice.

One caveat: the phone's locked to Telstra, and if you want to unlock it in the first six months you own it then you'll be up for an extra charge of $80. Even if you do buy one and unlock it straight away, that $529 is a full $150 off Apple's RRP. [Telstra]

