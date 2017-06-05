Deals: $230 Off An iPhone SE With Telstra

The iPhone SE got an upgrade in March this year with new hardware, but it's still Apple's cheapest handset by a long way. And it's even cheaper if you want to buy one directly through Telstra.
Telstra's standard pricing for the iPhone SE — which it only sells in a prepaid bundle as a Space Grey model with 32GB of storage — is $449, which is basically only two thirds of the phone's $679 retail price if you walked into an Apple Store to buy one. At a $230 saving, with the added bonus of a $30 pre-paid starter SIM kit, that's a pretty tempting deal.
To be honest, the iPhone SE is a great mum phone. It's small and unintimidating, and iOS is so much easier to get to grips with than Android for a first-time phone user. If you're considering picking up a new phone for someone that's not as au fait with touchscreens and mobile interfaces, it's almost the perfect choice.
One caveat: the phone's locked to Telstra, and if you want to unlock it in the first six months you own it then you'll be up for an extra charge of $80. Even if you do buy one and unlock it straight away, that $529 is a full $150 off Apple's RRP. [Telstra]
