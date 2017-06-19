Dash Cams Special: The Best Of Aussie Road Rage [NSFW]

Video: Aussies have a special relationship with the English language, and this is evident at no better than time than when we are on the road.

Dash Cams Australia have compiled possibly the greatest reactions to the wonderful fellow drivers we share our roads with. Pop some headphones on and turn up the volume.

