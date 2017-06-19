The Shiny New Astro A10 Gaming Headset Is Actually Affordable

'As Good As Medication': Australian Scientists Prove Acupuncture Relieves Pain

Deals: Learn How To Actually Use Photoshop Properly

Here's How You Can Monitor NBN Performance For The ACCC

Dash Cams Special: The Best Of Aussie Road Rage [NSFW]

Video: Aussies have a special relationship with the English language, and this is evident at no better than time than when we are on the road.

Dash Cams Australia have compiled possibly the greatest reactions to the wonderful fellow drivers we share our roads with. Pop some headphones on and turn up the volume.

This Month In Dashcams: Yeah, That's Not Gonna Buff Out

Video. Put them in charge of a couple of tons of metal, plastic and petrol, and people do some stupid things. Dash Cam Owners Australia has put together another compilation of Australians being morons on our roads — and this month, Australia's car insurance agencies line up to collect their premiums because damn some of y'all can't drive for shit.

Read more

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • Talicca @talicca

    Watching this just makes me not want to be on the roads, ever again. Holy cow.

    1
    • mark_d @mark_d

      On a motor bike. I enjoy having a metal & airbag cage protecting me.

      2
      • geushetat @geushetat

        You haven't lived until you've thought you were going to die on a bike.

        0
  • Daaaaamm,I'mLookin'Good @skinja

    ahhh, the reactions in these videos bring so much joy to my day.
    thank you for sharing

    0
  • superbird @hotfootdarth

    Bad drivers and generally miserable, uptight people on the road. Welcome to Australia. Good defensive driving after 1:34 though.

    0
  • jamall @jamall

    Love the cabbie at the end. If I ever see a taxi coming to a stop at a give way say sign on a road along which I'm driving I get ready to swerve right because no other group of drivers misjudges the length of their vehicle as often as taxi drivers do.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au clips computing feature ifixit microsoft microsoft-surface-pro new-surface-pro surface-pro

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Is A 'Glue-Filled Monstrosity', Can't Be Repaired Without 'Destroying It'

While Microsoft's Surface Laptop might look the goods, once you get inside the thing, well, it reveals its uglier, less repairable side. As iFixit recently discovered, if something inside the portable PC goes bang, you'll almost certainly have to get a complete new one.
au australian-scientists feature pain-relief

'As Good As Medication': Australian Scientists Prove Acupuncture Relieves Pain

The world's largest randomised controlled trial of the use of acupuncture in emergency departments has found the treatment is a safe and effective alternative to pain-relieving drugs for some patients. Led by RMIT University, the study found acupuncture was as effective as pain medicine in providing long-term relief for patients who came to emergency in considerable pain.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles