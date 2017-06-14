Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

Image: Ten

The parent company of the Channel 10 TV network is going into voluntary administration. The move means one of Australia's major commercial TV broadcasters is on life support — but it's a move that may end up dragging it into the digital age and provide competition against streaming-only services like Netflix.

The announcement was made in a statement to the ASX. It has apparently been a long time coming, with the network's $60 million share value relatively underpriced for its potentially lucrative TV licence.

According to B&T, Ten has agreements that cost it around $150 million yearly with major US content providers CBS and 20th Century Fox — deals that make it uncompetive in Australia's fast-changing media landscape. The announcement suggests that nearly half could be cut from that overhead long-term.

Ten had previously attempted to secure a $250 million line of funding, but failed after shareholders quashed the deal.

The announcement to the ASX says that, where possible, it'll be business as usual while Ten gets its house in order.

Wondering what's going to happen to your favourite TV shows? Head to Lifehacker for an explainer on how this will affect viewers.

Comments

  • Luke @luke

    So what would happen if channel 10 does go tits up and doesnt find new creditors?

    Investors might be hard to find if you are losing $200 million a year.

    0
  • velt @velt

    The never ending MASH reruns were the only good thing about this channel.

    0
  • BobbiD Guest

    I hope that means the end of The Project.

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      How dare a show not be hardline conservative like the bolt report! SHUT IT DOWN!

      0
  • rickinoz @rickinoz

    This is mainly a move to break contractual agreements without invoking penalty clauses.

    Thereafter, who knows. I can't see them breaking into an already saturated streaming market (Netflix, Stan, Foxtel Now, Amazon Prime). And their previous attempt at a streaming service didn't exactly end well. And it's probably too late to relaunch a viable competitor now.

    More likely fate is a desperate limp along for a while and sale of the remaining assets. There will be some of value (IP, equipment, real-estate, etc).

    It's an early sign of the decreasing feasibility and impending death of FTA TV.

    1
    • Paaj @paaj

      Spot on, they're not actually broke - with a bit more research, you'll see that they used less than half of CBA's loan and aren't actually cash strapped. This is just a corporate move to get out of contracts with US producers.

      They'll be back soon enough.

      0
  • nodeity @nodeity

    Meh! There was nothing on that channel worth watching anyway.

    1
  • fem_shep @fem_shep

    Free to air TV ? Channel 10 ? whats this? everything I need is on the net , whats the free to air thing? you mean TV by appointment ? like a cave man ?

    3
    • jaedee884 @jaedee884

      This. I don't even have my TV where my antenna port is, it's so useless to me

      0
    • soldant @soldant

      FTA still has a place in the world - reliable broadband still doesn't reach everywhere and a big transmitter reaches a wide area without any extra wiring to each property.

      0

