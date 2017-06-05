You Can Now Upgrade Your Mustang Directly Through Ford

Can't Be Sure, But I Think EB Games Is Having A Sale

I can't be sure. I mean it's hard to tell from a distance.

But yeah... I think EB Games is having a sale.

I spotted this yesterday, at Parramatta Westfield, but it appears like this is a country-wide phenomenon.

This one has a giraffe (or is it an elephant) and some tasteful drapes.

New Zealand has been getting in on the act. I spotted this bad boy on Reddit yesterday under the tagline "Calm down EB Games".

Of course, EB has long been known for its insanely obnoxious sales banners. I heard from a previous employee that instructions from management are usually "the messier the better". They have to know that people are posting this, tweeting this. They have to be in on the joke.

Am I just part of the EB Sale Industrial Military Complex?

I think so.

Also: never forget.

"Yolo Swag Sale". All-time.

Comments

  • skrybe @skrybe

    Do they actually have anything worth buying? Last few times I bothered checking out the sales they were a waste of time :(

    0
    • hungry4pie @kuraara

      Anything you'd consider getting on Steam? Even without a sale I picked up Prey for about $20 cheaper than if I'd purchased it online.

      0
  • Theo33 Guest

    No this is just the EB store in Sale Victoria.

    0
  • nope @masterc82

    Was there today, lots of cheap ps4 games. Lot's of 1/2 price. Not new games mind.

    0
  • feral @feral

    Roccat Tyon $97, nice mouse, (+5$ delivery) I recommend.

    0

