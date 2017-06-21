Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E4 Earphones: Australian Price And Availability

Deals: Here, Have A Shatter-Proof iPhone Case

Image: B&O

The Beoplay E4 earphones not only look fancy, they are fancy. Bang & Olufsen's active noise cancelling earphones promise great audio quality.

Here's all the details.

From the B&O Play range, the E4's promise to suppress up to 15dB more low-frequency noise than it's predecessor. By using a two-microphone hybrid active noise cancelling technology, the same technology as in Beoplay H9, Beoplay E4 registers incoming ambient noise and music from the earphones, separates the two and generates a signal that blocks out unwanted noise from planes, trains, noisy workmates and the like.

Bang & Olufsen says the battery unit is sleeker and more user-friendly - it has a polymer surface for "greater tactility and durability". The music control unit has also been redesigned "to give an easy and intuitive user experience".

Image: B&O

Comfort is a big consideration, too - made from lightweight aluminium, you're looking at robust and scratch resistant earphones while still being only 50g per piece. Beoplay E4 also comes with soft memory foam ear tips that promise to eliminate in-ear irritation and help to passively block out ambient noise.

Transparency Mode is a pretty cool feature of these earphones - "with just one quick gesture you can turn off the music and ANC at the same time to tune into your surroundings," Bang & Olufsen says. "Using the same gesture will turn on ANC and start the music where you left off."

The Beoplay E4 is available now in Black for $379. You can pick up a set online or in "selected retailers".

With it comes a charging cable, a flight adapter, four different silicone ear tips, one pair of Comply Memory Foam Ear Tips and a carry drawstring bag.

We haven't got a hold of a pair to review as yet. When we do, we'll let you know if they live up to the claims.

Comments

  • Almost Guest

    $379? Tell them they're joking when you can pick up a pair of quite decent noise cancelling earphones from alibaba for six bucks.

    0
    • jjcoolaus @jjcoolaus

      If you reckon alibaba earphones sound decent, then it's safe to say you are not the target market as you don't have the refined sound pallette required to differentiate the B&O earphones from your alibaba pair.

      Plus I highly doubt you can get active noise cancelling in ears (or canalphones) from alibaba for $6 (got a link?)

      I recently bought the Nuforce BE6i for $180 and the sound quality difference they deliver over $100 bluetooth earphones is huge.

      If these B&O earphones were available in a bluetooth variant I'd definitely look into them. If your going to compare these B&O earphones to anything, you'd need to look at the Bose QuietComfort 20, audio technica ATH-ANC40 (or the ANC23), AKG K391NC, Huawei 185, or Phiaton BT220NC.

      Shop around on price but those products cost a lot more than $6

      0
  • yeahbut @yeahbut

    Since members of the Gizmodo crew seem to travel a bit it would be great to have a comparison with the current leaders in the segment. I've used the Bose ones very long term ,traveling about once a month on 7-8 hour flights up to Asia for 10 years, and find them to be particularly good. Went from over-ear ones to in-ear ones recently and haven't looked back either. I get a chance to try a big range (8-10 models) of noise canceling headphones at some of the airports and perhaps am biased towards mine but I feel they perform better than the others. Currently they are a bit more expensive than these B&O ones too.
    As far as alibaba ones for $6 bucks go, I would be particularly interested as to how they would stand up in the field on long range flights. My guess is that they would be more like headphone shaped objects rather than actual head phones, let alone noise canceling performance. To be fair I haven't tried them though.

    0
  • superd Guest

    Cant stand those "nopisy workmates" never wanna go for a beer at lunch

    0
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      Typo, now fixed.

      One day a robot will take my job and you won't have to worry about them.

      0

