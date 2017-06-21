Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E4 Earphones: Australian Price And Availability

The Beoplay E4 earphones not only look fancy, they are fancy. Bang & Olufsen's active noise cancelling earphones promise great audio quality.

Here's all the details.

From the B&O Play range, the E4's promise to suppress up to 15dB more low-frequency noise than it's predecessor. By using a two-microphone hybrid active noise cancelling technology, the same technology as in Beoplay H9, Beoplay E4 registers incoming ambient noise and music from the earphones, separates the two and generates a signal that blocks out unwanted noise from planes, trains, noisy workmates and the like.

Bang & Olufsen says the battery unit is sleeker and more user-friendly - it has a polymer surface for "greater tactility and durability". The music control unit has also been redesigned "to give an easy and intuitive user experience".

Comfort is a big consideration, too - made from lightweight aluminium, you're looking at robust and scratch resistant earphones while still being only 50g per piece. Beoplay E4 also comes with soft memory foam ear tips that promise to eliminate in-ear irritation and help to passively block out ambient noise.

Transparency Mode is a pretty cool feature of these earphones - "with just one quick gesture you can turn off the music and ANC at the same time to tune into your surroundings," Bang & Olufsen says. "Using the same gesture will turn on ANC and start the music where you left off."

The Beoplay E4 is available now in Black for $379. You can pick up a set online or in "selected retailers".

With it comes a charging cable, a flight adapter, four different silicone ear tips, one pair of Comply Memory Foam Ear Tips and a carry drawstring bag.

We haven't got a hold of a pair to review as yet. When we do, we'll let you know if they live up to the claims.