Australians On Virtual Reality Shopping: 'Bring It On'

Australians are known as early adopters of most technologies. We pretty much welcome our new robot overlords.

Now, new research is showing that more than half of us are keen for VR - and AR - shopping.

Here's the figures, that come from Worldpay after surveying 2,000 Aussies.

  • 76 per cent say VR and AR technology has specialist uses in certain industries, such as travel experiences (83 per cent) and design (83 per cent)
  • More than half (52 per cent) believe VR and AR may become as popular as smartphones in the future
  • 61 per cent say VR and AR could someday change the way we shop
  • However, less than 1 in 5 think that VR and AR could spell the death of brick-and-mortar stores
  • Just 23 per cent said that the ability to visualise a product or experience in VR/AR would make them more likely to impulse buy, and
  • And only 22 per cent of respondents have actually used VR technology

You can find the full survey details here.

