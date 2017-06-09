Deals: Hey Task Management Nerds, This Program Is For You

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Australians Buying Bigger Cars Sparks Emissions Concerns

Image: iStock

A report by the National Transport Commission shows Aussies are shunning small cars in favour of larger, more powerful vehicles.

According to the Australian Automobile Association, this calls into question the way in which the Federal Government is developing new vehicle emissions standards, and highlights the urgent need for a real-world vehicle emissions testing regime.

"Emissions standards which dissuade the purchase of large vehicles and promote the sale of smaller vehicles bring benefits and costs," says the AAA. "While the benefits (reduced fuel use) are generally easy to calculate, the costs, in the form of lost vehicle choice and performance are harder to calculate."

The AAA says the Government's work in this area expressly acknowledges these costs are real, but then fails to make any attempt to calculate them.

The NTC report shows a growing number of Australians value attributes the Government is failing to factor into its current cost-benefit analysis and suggests the Government's numbers are getting less accurate by the month, the AAA says.

The NTC's report, Carbon Dioxide Emissions Intensity for New Australian Light Vehicles 2016, shows sales of micro, light and small cars have dropped by 45,114 between 2014 and 2016, while sales of SUVs (small, medium, large, upper large) have increased by 88,670.

"These new figures underscore the need for the Government to update its modelling and undertake further consultation before finalising its preferred vehicle emissions regulations," says the AAA.

The NTC report also shows Australian consumers are not provided quality information about the fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions of vehicles they intend to purchase. The AAA says it has has long called for Government's Green Vehicle Guide to be improved to include a simple star-rating system and information based upon real-world vehicle emissions testing conducted in Australian conditions.

"In the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, jurisdictions across the globe are taking steps to use real world emissions testing to provide more accurate information to consumers about emissions and fuel consumption and such reform should be at the top of the Government's list of priorities in this area," says the AAA.

The AAA is currently conducting a pilot real-world vehicle emissions program which so far shows vehicle fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are up to 60 per cent higher than claimed on the Government's mandated Fuel Consumption Label, which uses data recorded in laboratory testing.

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • aa23 Guest

    The government has already shown its true colours over emissions, the LCT bracket has moved up approx 12% for high emissions vehicles in the last 7 years yet lower emissions vehicles has moved less than 1%........enough said

    0
  • Almost Guest

    If you live in a city (as our governments do their best to undermine public transport) the only reasonably comfortable way to regularly move a family of four is with a non-small car.

    Put the price of petrol up. Put the cost of rego on a non-small car up. It doesn't matter. A non-small car is a necessity for many families.

    1
    • soldant @soldant

      Public transport is always going to be a problem in Australia while we have our suburban sprawl. I can be in the city centre in 30 minutes by car, but the same trip by a combination of bus/train is over 2 hours. There's no way they can readily fix that though because they have to funnel you to common points to make the lines match up. Public transport isn't easy.

      Would love some clarification on the 'reasonably comfortably' line. What is reasonably comfortable? How big is a 'non-small' car?

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

tablets why wonder-woman

I Am Irrationally Mad About Wonder Woman's Android Tablet

Wonder Woman had some great moments. Seeing a woman smash a soldier into mush with her shield, toss a tank over people's heads, and commit wilful acts of beautifully violent misandry was nice. But lurking below the shining feminist bastion of fists and charm lurks a very, very big problem.
au australian-scientists hydrogen-fuel

Australian Scientists Just Made Hydrogen Fuel Cheaper

University of New South Wales chemists have invented a new, cheap catalyst for splitting water with an electrical current to efficiently produce clean hydrogen fuel. The technology is based on the creation of ultrathin slices of porous metal-organic complex materials coated onto a foam electrode, which the researchers have unexpectedly shown is highly conductive of electricity and active for splitting water.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles