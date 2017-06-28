Epson's Moverio BT-300 Smartglasses: Fly Drones, Train Pharmacists And Check Your Emails

I Listened To A Lost Jazz Recording, Revived For One Night

Deals: This Stress Relief App Uses Machine Learning For Maximum Chill

Insurance Firm Dubs Drones 'A Liability Nightmare'

Australia, Your Netflix Just Got More Expensive

Image: Gizmodo

The price of a Netflix subscription in Australia is getting more expensive, as of today. New sign-ups will have to pay the higher price immediately, while existing accounts have a month's notice. Here's how much you'll pay from July onward.

Here's the straightforward details of it all: depending on which plan you currently subscribe to, on your next monthly subscription fee after June 29 you'll pay either $1, $2 or $3 extra.

On the basic $8.99 plan, which is for a single device and doesn't include HD or Ultra HD streaming, you'll now pay $9.99. On the standard $11.99 plan which includes HD streaming to two devices, you'll now pay $13.99. On the premium $14.99 plan which includes Ultra HD streaming to up to four devices, you'll now pay $17.99.

Here's a table with the details of the new plans:

Any new sign-ups to Netflix will find these prices on the site's pricing page. Existing customers get a one-month reprieve — depending on which date in the monthly cycle you initially subscribed, you'll receive an email with 30 days' notice of the updated pricing.

Netflix's price increase is the first since it launched in Australia in March 2015, and is in part due to the government's move to impose GST on digital products.

The price increases are minimal: just an 11 per cent increase on the basic plan, 16 per cent on the standard plan and 20 per cent on the premium plan. On a service that has added so much since launch — a huge amount of original content, offline downloads, data saving features and so on — it's barely a drop in the ocean, especially when Netflix is so affordable to start with.

A Netflix spokesperson gave this statement to Gizmodo:

"From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster. We also adjust plans and pricing to respond to local market changes, such as tax or regulatory changes.

"Since launching in Australia in 2015, we have not changed pricing. In light of the upcoming GST increase, we will be rolling out updated plans and pricing starting June 28 in Australia. Members will be notified of the changes via email and service notifications."

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • smellyhead @smellyhead

    Do these new prices include GST or do we pay $17.99 + 10%?

    0
    • soldant @soldant

      Presumably they have to include GST if they're complying with the law.

      0
  • Dave @dave

    What about Stan still $10 for HD and three simultaneous streams?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      What about it?

      I love Stan, Stan is awesome. There's a reason I have both. But I also subscribe to the 4K Stan plan anyway.

      0
      • pformagg @pformagg

        A random question. Do you get to claim your subscription's as a tax write off?

        Last edited 28/06/17 9:18 am
        0
        • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
          AUTHOR

          Absolutely do.

          1
          • drjacka83 @drjacka83

            Obviously only the percentage of total costs that correlate to the percentage used for business purpose of course ;)

            0
      • Dave @dave

        Is the price of Stan changing?

        0
        • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
          AUTHOR

          Stan charged GST from the start.

          2
          • FoolishMonkey Guest

            The major difference here is that Stan is Australian based and therefore GST was required. Netflix being an overseas provided is where there was some loophole until next week when the new GST laws come into place

            0
  • Almost Guest

    Is this the way of the future:
    - come in and provide a better service than the opposition
    - when the opposition withers put up your prices (find any reason to justify price increase)
    ?

    1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      The opposition is thriving, though: Stan is doing better than ever.

      0
      • molaram @molaram

        Yup. Stan is awesome, I subscribe to both too. While netflix probably has more content, Stan has some great content that just isn't available on netflix - we are currently watching more Stan than Netflix (perhaps due to temporary Twin Peaks boost), and would be hard pressed to pick one if i had to choose.

        0
      • carl @carl

        SHILL! SHILL! SHILL! Fighting over Netflix's scraps is hardly "doing better than ever."

        0
      • Paaj @paaj

        Agreed, I've noticed Stan also gets good newish movies quicker than Netflix. Having both is the perfect combo!

        0
    • nope @masterc82

      That's always been the way. New guy undercuts competition, gets business, grows, when competition declines, increase prices. Standard. JB is a good example.

      0
  • pformagg @pformagg

    One does not simply have Netflix and also own a house.

    -3
    • soldant @soldant

      I'm not pleased at the price hike, but it's a few dollars, save the hyperbole for something that deserves it.

      1
  • blahjedi @blahjedi

    Paying more sucks, but if they're selling specific to our market then fair's fair. Copping it on Steam will suck, because we still don't have AUD as an option :(

    2
  • moloko @moloko

    20% hike for the 10% tax.
    Good one Netflx good one.
    And cancelled.

    0
    • Be My Guest

      Bye Felicia!

      If you can afford enough devices to watch four screens at once, with some of them being 4k screens, then you can afford the $3 jump from $15 to $18 a month, re specifically the 20% hike you refer.

      2
  • phil @phil

    So between 11 and 20% increase across their packages?
    Cool, let's see how my request for payrise between 11 and 20% goes...

    0
    • fenix @fenix

      If your payrise was $3 a month I'm sure it could be approved.

      3
      • symo @symo

        I just got a $5k payrise so I therefore I don't care about this increase.

        0
        • fenix @fenix

          I feel like $10-15 a month for Netflix is a super reasonable amount. I'm not fussed by the increase. If/When it starts to encroach on $20 a month I'd give it some actual consideration.

          1
    • dazzler @dazzler3622

      It's really 1-10% as the other 10% is tax.

      And that's after 2 years of no change, so like asking your boss for a 0.5-5% payrise each year, which is a normal range!

      0
  • the amatuer Guest

    I have the full $18 package. Gave my folks and my partners folks the login as a gift for Christmas.

    From $5 to $6 each a month, still worth it.

    0
  • Cameron @moonhead

    That's quite a hike for the top end package... I don't see how that's justified considering the base plan had a much lower % change, and all that's changed over the years is the licensed content (the technology that makes the plan tiers remains the same).

    0
  • Virus @virus__

    I've been getting Netflix for free since February cause my ISP gave me 6 months of it. I can't even remember how much the HD package cost when I signed up when it went live 2 years ago.. Was it $12? If so I guess a $2 price hike is okay, but still a 16% price is still a bit shitty. But eh. I use Netflix more than enough to justify the small amount it costs a month.

    0
    • symo @symo

      About 500GB a month of my broadband goes to Netflix usage so its good.

      0
  • anteaters @anteaters

    Find it silly people will cancel their service because they have to pay an extra $1.00 to $3.00 now.

    1
    • nope @masterc82

      Percieved value. $3 more doesn't make a difference at all to your wallet. But if you feel you're overpaying you will cancel.

      0
  • Agent Hambo Guest

    I'm still signed up to the US version from the days when we didn't have netflix here. US$12 for the premium version. Plus I still region hop. Slowly getting through the X-Files on Canadian Netflix.

    0
  • Dr_Stef Guest

    I get the hunt for more exclusive content to justify price hike, but would also be nice to see them stop deleting stuff off of the list. Sometimes I want to re-watch a film but it might be a month later, then I find out the film only had a months lifespan and is never seen or heard from again. Yet the same film on Stan (which I cancelled) has been on there for months.

    0
  • debonbon @debonbon

    An extra $2??? That's it! I'm going to Foxtel!

    2
  • sammyslamma @sammyslamma

    Sounds like Netflix is turning into Foxtel. I cancelled my subscription a year ago as there is barely anything on there. A year later I borrowed a friend's login and nope, still barely anything on there. Not going to join up and pay more for a service that provides less and less and especially when it's only a fraction of the US/world netflix selections.

    0
    • fenix @fenix

      Things I (or my girlfriend) have watched in the past couple of months:

      - Skin Wars
      - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
      - Musketeers
      - Rick and Morty (twice)
      - Orange is the new black
      - House of Cards
      - The Office
      - Faulty Towers
      - Peep Show
      - Iron Fist
      - Downton Abbey
      - Lost (again)
      - 13 reasons why
      - The OA
      - (Watching) GLOW

      ... but yeah nothing I guess.....

      0
  • sparhawk @sparhawk

    I'm sure I got a notification from Netflix saying my current price will be honored until 2018, although I can't find it now.
    When I go into the plan settings to change plan, I still have the old prices listed.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au netflix

Australia, Your Netflix Just Got More Expensive

The price of a Netflix subscription in Australia is getting more expensive, as of today. New sign-ups will have to pay the higher price immediately, while existing accounts have a month's notice. Here's how much you'll pay from July onward.
au laptop-tablet-reviews microsoft microsoft-surface-laptop reviews-2 surface surface-laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop: Australian Review

I love the Surface Laptop. I don't want to give it back. You can't take it from me.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles