Netflix Is Making Interactive TV Shows For Kids

What Australia's Finkel Review Means For Your Power Bills

Nintendo SNES Mini Classic: Australian Price & Release Date

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives September 30 With 21 Games [Updated]

Aston Martin's All-Electric RapidE Is Finally Official

Image: Aston Martin

Two years ago, Aston Martin teased a road-going all-electric version of its inimitable grand tourer called the RapidE. Based on the four-door Rapide, the RapidE will swap a 6.0-litre V12 for an all-electric powertrain, and it'll enter production in 2019. Any more information is sketchy, but if you're that especially cashed-up greenie who's always wanted an electric Aston Martin, this is the first one ever.

The RapidE's electric drivetrain — whether it's a single or dual electric motor setup, and the size of its battery pack — will be "revealed in due course", but Aston says that electric's instantaneous torque means the car will have "a unique driving experience of a kind not experienced before in an Aston Martin".

There'll only be 155 of Aston Martin's electric four-door sports car produced, which means they're either all already spoken for or will be very soon. It'll be based on the recently introduced Rapide AMR, one of two concept cars launched in March as the flagships of the new Aston Martin Racing road-going hypercar

Until we hear more about the RapidE as it inches closer to reality, feast your eyes on these concept sketches of what the electric Aston could look like.

Images: Aston Martin

Six Hours In An Aston Martin DB11

Last week, I took a day off work — a well deserved break from the Gizmodo office. Instead, I spent my work day behind the steering wheel of a $400,000 Aston Martin DB11.

Read more

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au laptop-tablet-reviews microsoft microsoft-surface-laptop reviews-2 surface surface-laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop: Australian Review

I love the Surface Laptop. I don't want to give it back. You can't take it from me.
consumer-tech feature nintendo super-nintendo-classic-edition video-feature video-games

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives September 30 With 21 Games [Updated]

After the insanely successful NES Classic Edition completely sold out until Nintendo inexplicably stopped making it, the company is following up with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo that will come bundled with 21 classic 16-bit games including Super Mario World and F-Zero.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles