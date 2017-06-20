Asbestos Found In Kid's Quad Bikes Prompts Australian Recall

Image: Supplied

Polaris has notified the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission of a recall of 12 models in its "youth" range of quad bikes due to the presence of asbestos in component parts. Polaris conducted recent testing in the USA which identified asbestos in brake pads, brake shoes, gaskets, and washers in some of its quad bike models.

The ACCC says around 13,000 of the affected quad bikes are believed to have been supplied in Australia since 31 December 2003.

The importation or use of asbestos has been prohibited in Australia since 2004, but it is believed Polaris only recently became aware of the presence of asbestos in some of its quad bike range.

"Fortunately, the advice we have currently received indicates the presence of asbestos in the quad bike parts is unlikely to present a safety risk while riding the quad bike. Nonetheless we are treating this issue extremely seriously and working closely with Polaris to gather all relevant information that enables a fast, efficient remediation of any bikes that contain these parts," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

The ACCC says presence of asbestos in quad bike parts is considered more likely to present a safety risk to consumers who do home mechanical work on quad bikes they own, and to employees of businesses who repair and service quad bikes.

"The recalled quad bikes should only be repaired by qualified personnel using appropriate safety procedures. Any materials containing asbestos must be disposed of at licensed facilities," Ms Rickard said.

Affected Polaris models are the Scrambler 50, Scrambler 90, Predator 50, Predator 90, Outlaw 50, Outlaw 90, Outlaw 110, Sportsman 90, Sportsman 110, Ace 150, Sawtooth 200 and Phoenix 200 supplied between 2003 and 2017.

If you have one of these bikes, you should contact Polaris directly. The formal recall is available here.