Netflix Is Making Interactive TV Shows For Kids

What Australia's Finkel Review Means For Your Power Bills

Nintendo SNES Mini Classic: Australian Price & Release Date

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives September 30 With 21 Games [Updated]

Apple Has Killed Off Westpac's Cash-Transferring Keyboard App

Image: Westpac

Apple's relationship with Australia's banks has always been fraught. One of Australia's largest, Westpac, has been dealt a further blow — with Apple ordering it to remove the ability for Westpac customers to send cash using an innovative keyboard app.

Reported by the Australian Financial Review, a letter to Westpac customers says that the Westpac Keyboard functionality in its mobile banking app will be removed from iOS in July, hamstringing the ability for users to make payments and send funds through other apps like FaceBook Messenger or Snapchat.

The latest version of the Westpac banking app on iOS was launched in March, and has thousands of downloads and installations from the bank's customers on the platform. Apple's reason for forcing Westpac to cut the functionality isn't immediately clear, but suggests the Cupertino giant is likely close to launching its own similar keyboard app with Apple Pay, or a similar service with Australia's banks on board, integrated.

Security concerns around the unintended sending of payments could also be responsible for the halt, but Apple has approved similar mobile keyboard apps from Indian and Spanish banks, and the technology itself was developed by Israeli company PayKey. The AFR says one of Westpac's goals in launching the payments keyboard was to attract and retain younger customers

A Westpac spokesperson said "This is disappointing for us and the thousands of customers who are currently using it. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their continued support." Westpac says it's working on a similar feature for Android, and that ti will be available soon. [AFR]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Oafish Guest

    It's in preparation for NPP

    0
  • Almost Guest

    Isn't that monopolistic behaviour?

    0
  • mdolley @mdolley

    Who is giving people money so often they need the functionality as part of their keyboard?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au laptop-tablet-reviews microsoft microsoft-surface-laptop reviews-2 surface surface-laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop: Australian Review

I love the Surface Laptop. I don't want to give it back. You can't take it from me.
consumer-tech feature nintendo super-nintendo-classic-edition video-feature video-games

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Arrives September 30 With 21 Games [Updated]

After the insanely successful NES Classic Edition completely sold out until Nintendo inexplicably stopped making it, the company is following up with a miniature version of the Super Nintendo that will come bundled with 21 classic 16-bit games including Super Mario World and F-Zero.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles