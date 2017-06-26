A Supposed Layout For Universal Studios' Nintendo World Appears

Image: Supplied

Everyone was busy last week with the hustle and bustle of E3, which is all good fun. But you know what's also good fun? The prospect of Nintendo World, the new project being built by Universal Studios. And to top it off, a supposed layout of the park's design has appeared online.

In an exclusive given to WFTV, the Mario Kart ride will "not be a basic car ride". It'll have a scoring element, perhaps akin to DisneySea's Toy Story attraction, or some other integration with technology. Here's the quote from WFTV:

“It will not be a basic car ride. Whether it's augmented reality or some kind of scoring thing in the real world. There will be a score element, race element to it and that is what's going to make the ride re-rideable,” said Rick Munarriz with The Motely Fool.

Introducing a competitive element is a smart move for theme parks, since it gives people a reason to run through rides over and over again. And as more and more rides become interactable, or adopt technology like virtual reality, it becomes easier to implement ways to mix it up.

But the real choice bits have come from Gary Snyder on Twitter, who tweeted out this photo of what looks like the park layout for Nintendo World:

Image: Twitter (@thatsjustgary)

If you zoom in the photos, you can make out various bits and pieces: the World of Nintendo superstore, Koopa Troopa Spinning Shells, a Bowser ride involving airships, a Kong Jungle playground (oh my God yes) and a castle for Princess Peach.

Man, I only just got back from Universal Studios Japan just over a month ago and I already want to go back. Tegan, we're booking a flight for 2019-20, right? Until then, I'll hold out for the inevitable fan imagining of this in Planet Coaster.