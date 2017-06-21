Deals: Here, Have A Shatter-Proof iPhone Case

1000 Ducklings, Live-Streamed

Video: Need to add some "nawww" to your life? Here, have 1,000 ducklings, live. Well, for now.

You see, these ducks have been donated to help feed the homeless. But until they are at processing age, we can watch them live their happy little ducky lives - live!

I'd like to say that I've never given Uber money, but that wouldn't be true. Not exactly. I did give Uber money once, years ago, when I had no other option. The company promptly ripped me off, and I wasn't surprised. Why not? I worked in the same office as Uber in its early days. I could sense that it was evil from the start.
'As Good As Medication': Australian Study Shows Acupuncture Relieves Pain

The world's largest randomised controlled trial of the use of acupuncture in emergency departments has found the treatment is a safe and effective alternative to pain-relieving drugs for some patients. Led by RMIT University, the study found acupuncture was as effective as pain medicine in providing long-term relief for patients who came to emergency in considerable pain.

