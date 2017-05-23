You Are Better At Solar Power Than The Australian Government

Samsung Powerbot VR9300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Australian Review

Image: iStock

Australia has the highest rate of rooftop solar panels in the world, but also one of the lowest rates of large scale solar infrastructure. You, dear reader, are better at renewable energy than the government you pay your taxes to.

There is, of course, a very good reason for this. Various government programs over the years, including the Small Scale Renewable Energy Scheme, have set aside a significant amount of money for subsidies for distributed rooftop solar, making it relatively affordable for Aussie homeowners to install solar panels and inverters and reduce their reliance on the national electricity grid.

15 per cent of Australian homes have photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on their rooftops, the highest rate in the world — and it's higher even than that in some areas. Out in Bourke in regional NSW, for example, nearly 20 per cent of homes have solar panels installed on their roofs. The average across South Australia and Queensland is above 30 per cent The Australian Solar Institute's photovoltaic installation map gives a good idea of the wide distribution of solar — it's not just built-up, cashed-up city and suburban areas that have densely packed rooftop small-scale solar.

Image: APVI

But that's in stark contrast to the almost complete lack of large-scale solar in Australia. Only 18 per cent of Australia's solar generation comes from large, single-source photovoltaic and solar thermal power plants, despite our wide open spaces and excellent year-round sunlight. The ACT's Solar Highway is a tour of the territory's solar plants, but it's a surprisingly limited one for a region that's promised to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2020.

In recent years, the rate of battery energy storage installations into Aussie homes has jumped with the popularity and media attention of gadgets like the Tesla Powerwall, letting existing rooftop solar users and new installers store up the sun's energy and use it after dark, when a household usually uses the most electricity for lighting and heating and evening entertainment.

This might change in the years to come, with government investing in some larger solar projects — including a $110 million injection to kickstart a solar thermal plant in South Australia — but for now, Australian households, not the government or its multinational corporate partners, are the champions of solar power around the country.

How The ACT's Solar Highway Is Driving Renewable Energy In Australia

The southern stretches of the Monaro Highway make for a wholesome pastoral drive, passing fields full of cows and golden grass swaying in soft breezes. The road winds around hills and dams, at one point tipping up and over a crest to reveal an unexpected sight. thousands of solar panels shining in the hard Australian sun.

Read more

We Could Have This Amazing Solar Power Station In Australia

This is the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility, on the border of Nevada and California in the southern United States. With three of these massive solar thermal towers and 4000 acres filled with 173,500 sunlight-reflecting heliostat mirrors, it generates four times as much power as the largest solar plant in the southern hemisphere, and is the largest solar thermal power station in the world. It's actually beautiful, and we could have it.

Read more

  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    You are better at *insert anything* than the Australian government.

    Would be nice to have a government that cares.

    3
  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    Oh and I've seen at least two plants similar to the Ivanpah plant planned for Victoria which as far as I know got knocked back pretty quickly.

    1
  • Sparhawk Guest

    Sorry, but isn't governments offering money to people to put solar panels on their roofs large scale solar investment? Why build large solar plants, and take up valuable land when you have nearly every roof in Australia that could be occupied first?

    -1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      No, "large scale" has a specific meaning -- that's big infrastructure plants and installations that take up more than the space of a house's rooftop or a business's warehouse roof.

      1
      • horsesauce @horsesauce

        A specific meaning in infrastructure planning or a specific meaning in the English language?

        A quick dictionary search suggests 'large-scale' means involving large numbers or a large area; extensive which sounds like it could certainly apply to a project to put solar panels on the roofs of as many private and commercial buildings as possible. In that sense just because something is decentralised that doesn't exclude it from being large-scale.

        0
    • dougal11 @dougal11

      Why build large solar plants, and take up valuable land
      Have you ever been outside of a major city? 1/2 of SA is a giant salt flat. 90% of Australia is classified as uninhabitable.

      0
  • Paaj @paaj

    You, dear reader, are better at renewable energy than the government you pay your taxes to
    That's because most of our taxes are spent on healthcare and welfare.

    4
    • WiseHacker @wisehacker

      Not to get too far off topic but even then the funding falls short and any attempt to improve the situation is met with vitriolic resistance.

      0
  • chocolatemoose @chocolatemoose

    id rather our government not spend money on large scale solar complexes that power bugger all homes compared to the size of land they take up and cost.
    just go nuclear and be done with it.

    0
    • Almost Guest

      Yes just go nuclear. Don't care about:
      - the cost of building the plant (tens of billions)
      - what to do with the nuclear waste (a perpetual poison)
      - the dangers of a failure (rare but catastrophic)
      - many Australian don't want nuclear power generation here
      - renewables being more than good enough

      1
      • chocolatemoose @chocolatemoose

        oh man......
        we put nuclear reactors in submarines
        the world has been building them for years
        they have never had a disaster that wasnt caused by something un releated or neglected design
        there are HEAPS of nuclear fuel types and meathods... GEOTHERMAL... is NUCLEAR..

        it would only be billions of dollars is australia has a cost blow out. "which is likely.... so ill give you that one"

        many australians.. MOST australians.. dont even know. its a band wagon they jump on.

        renewables are not good enough. people will fight tooth and nail to avoid transmission lines.. you need to garuntee power is in the grid almost all of the time "actually you need to garuntee it all the time after SA debarcle" and renewables no matter how good.. cannot give that garuntee.

        so.. yep... nuclear... a dozen or so 5th gen plants... australia would be good for decades. start exporting it to NZ.

        0
    • jokemeister @jokemeister

      I agree. Build a Thorium reactor already.!! This type of reactor is safe and does NOT have the containment problems of the nuclear power reactors that are the focus of all the problems, ie. they can't overheat/overpressure and breach their containment.

      0
  • Andrew 4321 Guest

    Saying people are better than the government at solar is a bit rich when it's government subsidies that drove the vast majority of solar panel installations across Australia.

    0
    • Paaj @paaj

      To be fair, these kind of subsidies do drive a lot of private investment e.g. negative gearing driving the property market. The trick is to do it properly which is even harder given how hopeless our government is.

      In theory, if the government was to guarantee infrastructure upkeep, i recon it would be cheaper and more efficient for the private industry to run their own renewable energy systems.

      0

