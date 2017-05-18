Winners! Tickets For The Upcoming Sherlock Exhibition!

A couple of weeks ago, we announced we giving away ten double passes for the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes. The exhibition is coming to Sydney starting June 3 at the Powerhouse Museum. It's a celebration of all things Sherlock and will also feature a one-of-kind interactive mystery that all visitors can take part in. Pretty cool.

We're here to announce the winners of our competition! Also — did we get the answers faster than those dastardly Kotaku readers? Read on to find out.

But first, a quick reminder of the puzzles...

PUZZLE 1

Sherlock Holmes was working on this case and had narrowed the suspects down to three people:

1. His Friend Mr Rakesh Gupta

2. Ganpat's wife "Bhawna"

3. His Secretary "Jason Kumar"

All three suspects visited Ganpat on the day of his murder for various reason as they told to Sherlock.

As we know where police fail, Sherlock comes.

He was able to find a note at the corner of the wall. "7B91011" was written on it.

Sherlock wasted no time in announcing the killer. Who was the killer ?

PUZZLE 2

A note is found in the hands of the victim, which reads:

'Second of January, Third of July, Fourth of April, Second of October, Fourth of December'

The note was all Sherlock needed to find out who the killer was. Can you find the killer too?

PUZZLE 3

A man was killed in his office.

The suspects are Edison, Maxis, Jason, Janna, Sofia and Patrick.

A calendar near the man has blood on the following numbers.

6, 4, 9, 10, 11

Who is the killer?

For those of you playing at home, the answers were...

Puzzle 1

Jason Kumar

Puzzle 2

Alice

Puzzle 3

Jason

Winners

And the winners...

1. Nathan Carter 2. John Tai 3. Tammy Scott 4. Drew Mewburn 5. Jack Davenport 6. Emily Venn 7. Martin Caulfield 8. Angel Calero 9. Kathy Savige 10. Angel Calero

Congrats to the winners! We'll be in touch. Thanks to everyone who entered