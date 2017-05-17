The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick: Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.

We've already been lucky enough to see it, and we can tell you that John Wick: Chapter 2 is every bit as slick and action-packed as the original. You won't be disappointed. We don't want to spoil it for you, but just know this: it's good. It's very good.

To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less: What would you name John Wick's dog?

Here's what you could win: each of our 10 lucky winners will score themselves an in-season double pass worth $42 to see John Wick: Chapter 2 when it's out in Australian cinemas.

Make sure you enter your correct email address when you're leaving a comment, so we can get in touch with you if you win. Our competition commences at 1:01PM AEDT on the 17th of May 2017 and closes at 1:01PM AEDT on 19th of May 2017, and we'll contact winners directly to organise delivery of their prizes. You can find full T&Cs here.

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • skrybe @skrybe

    Are the tickets for Brisbane people? Last contest like this didn't include us :(

    And I'd call him Bullet.

    1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Tickets are Australia-wide for any cinema that takes freebies!

      1
      • stuart @stuart

        Aren't most movies "NFR" or No Free Tickets during their opening release? Will need to check the fine print when I win ;)

        1
  • denno020 @denno020

    25 words is a lot for a simple dogs name! But I would call him Fred. Please may I have tickets!

    Last edited 17/05/17 1:48 pm
    1
    • stuart @stuart

      You sir, you deserve a ticket. Take Fred with you

      0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Feel free to explain your choice with the other 24 words :)

      1
  • executivewizard @executivewizard

    Warning: Spoilers - I'd call it Marcus in tribute to how Willem Dafoe's character looked out for him in the first movie.

    0
  • feroshious @feroshious

    Vindicta - Greek for punishment / revenge.

    Alternatively, Candle.... coz... Candle Wick. OR Ed... WickEd.

    0
  • vogon @vogon

    You don't mess with John Wick's dog... and that includes renaming him. I'd call him whatever John Wick says his name is.

    1
  • lolroy @lolroy

    Following from Stuart, I'd keep with the mythology and call the dog 'Alypos' - "no grief" in Ancient Greek, to help John move on.

    0
  • vogon @vogon

    If I had to name him it'd be Q. Then you could tag the movie QWick and the dead.

    0
  • inthemix @inthemix

    Name the dog Pax (Roman goddess of peace). John Wick seeks peace but gets unwilling drawn into waging war. Also, movie takes place in Rome.

    0
  • mibstewart @mibstewart

    Vasilisa, named after Vasilisa The Beautiful who was sent to Baba Yaga (John Wick's sobriquet) to fetch light for her family.

    0
  • CompetitionWinner Guest

    Call the dog Neo and then the next movie could be John Wick 3 X Matrix.

    0
  • DarkLordSauron Guest

    I would name John's dog Sean Bean as its only purpose in the story is to die. Too soon?

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    Saw the film a month ago. Haven't bothered watching it again. That tells you what I think of it.

    0
  • jonotakespics @jonotakespics

    "Can I please have free tickets to John Wick 2? Thank you, good boy, who's a good boy!" That's the name I'd give

    0
  • Arden Guest

    Seeing as the dog is a replacement (or second replacement) for John's late wife, it would be fitting for it to be named 'Helen'.

    0
  • riskgambits @riskgambits

    Alfie named after the actor that played Iosef Tarasov, because he started the series of events that got him the dog.

    0
  • officerpuddles @officerpuddles

    The correct name is Zara. It’s a soft name so it’s ironic for the big dog and its preferred brand of his late wife (assumed).

    0
  • jekho @jekho

    Liam. because if you touch him, I will find you and I will kill you.

    0
  • exnihil0 @exnihil0

    I'd name the dog 'Troy', in honour of his wife Helen; both of them hard-won, life-changing prizes.

    0
  • sagnar @sagnar

    Arnold..... Because John Wick makes Mr Schwarzenegger's roles look like little bitc&*#$

    Last edited 17/05/17 3:12 pm
    0
  • sagnar @sagnar

    Except 'John Matrix' out of Commando, i doubt John Wick can smell enemies from upwind, carry two exceptionally heavy logs with one arm or drive a car straight into a tree at full speed then get out like nothing happened.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature john-wick john-wick-2

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles