Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick: Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.

We've already been lucky enough to see it, and we can tell you that John Wick: Chapter 2 is every bit as slick and action-packed as the original. You won't be disappointed. We don't want to spoil it for you, but just know this: it's good. It's very good.

To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less: What would you name John Wick's dog?

Here's what you could win: each of our 10 lucky winners will score themselves an in-season double pass worth $42 to see John Wick: Chapter 2 when it's out in Australian cinemas.

Make sure you enter your correct email address when you're leaving a comment, so we can get in touch with you if you win. Our competition commences at 1:01PM AEDT on the 17th of May 2017 and closes at 1:01PM AEDT on 19th of May 2017, and we'll contact winners directly to organise delivery of their prizes. You can find full T&Cs here.