This Dating App Matches You With People Who Hate The Same Things

AMD Is Getting Ryzen Into Mainstream PCs, And Intel Should Be Worried

Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

Intel's New Core i9 Is An 18-Core Behemoth With A Price Tag To Match

Will Robots Take Your Job?

Robots are coming. Those goddamn robots. Will they enslave humanity and breed us in flesh farms for energy purposes? Probably not. Will they take our jerbs? Maybe.

This nifty little site allows you to search for your job and find out the likelihood of a goddamn metal machine stealing your job in the near future.

It's called 'Will Robots Take My Job' and it answers that very question. I did a quick search for 'Editor' and it turns out there's only a 5.5% chance of a robot taking my job. Probably a higher chance of some up-and-comer stealing my job with his fancy hair, clean shoes and go-getting attitude. Fuck you Jonno, go back to Swinbourne Uni where you belong.

The data comes from this report titled 'The Future of Employment: How susceptible are jobs to computerisation?'

It was published in 2013, so I suspect it underplays how at risk certain jobs are. But hey, let's feel good about ourselves for a while.

Comments

  • soldant @soldant

    Yay, totally safe!

    Of course my job will probably incapacitate me and shorten my lifespan, but at least no robots will take it!

    0
  • geushetat @geushetat

    97% YOU ARE DOOMED.

    I'm sitting here with two books, an iPad, my phone and a computer running either Spotify or Netflix to stop me getting bored, so yeah, I'd say it's pretty accurate.

    0
  • anon @anon

    Being a creative, I'm safe for now. And if you work for someone else be thankful that a robot takes your job. You only get this one life and grinding away in a job you don't like is a sure sign you're wasting it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bosch bosch-ebikes feature gadget-and-smart-home-reviews-2 reviews-2

Riese & Mueller Charger GT E-Bike: Australian Review

If you want an electric bike, the Riese & Muller Charger GT is the creme de la creme.
au australian-scientists climate climate-change donald-trump environment

What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Looming Paris Climate Deal Decision

We could soon know if the United States of America is pulling out of the Paris climate deal - with The White House announcing it is close to a decision on the global agreement, and Donald Trump tweeting on the weekend his intention to make a final call this week. Now climate experts at The Australian National University have weighed in on what the potential global fallout would be if Trump does pull the pin.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles