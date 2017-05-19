Why 'The Emperor's New Groove' Is An Oxymoron

The Australian porn scene is struggling.
Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way.
We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
A Japanese ad for Star Wars. The Last Jedi makes a very intriguing claim -- it says the film will include the biggest, most shocking reveal in Star Wars history. The obvious answer is that this will be the discovery of Rey's origin, but we got to thinking... what if it isn't?
Christ this bloke can dribble on and on and on. I gave up quarter of the way through it was that painful.