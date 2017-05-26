Deals: Learn To Build Your Own Android Apps

The ACCC Allows 'NBN Tax' To Be Passed On To Customers

Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real? [Updated]

DJI's New $859 Drone Looks An Awful Lot Like Everybody Else's Cheap Drone

Why Good Science Fiction Is A Study Of Humanity

Video: What makes a science fiction story truly great? Is it the story, the characters, their connection with the audience?

In this video, Lessons from the Screenplay takes a deep look at the adaptation of Arrival from short story to feature film - how and why it works so well.

Serious spoiler warning - make sure you watch the film first.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bitcoin regrets-ive-had-a-few

I Threw Away $4.8 Million In Bitcoin

Five years ago, I threw away a hard drive. An utterly generic 250GB portable hard drive, already a few years old, with a couple of dings and scratches in its shell and with the beginnings of an audible click that would have eventually killed it. It had a data file containing 1400 Bitcoin on it. No big deal, at the time. Today, those few kilobytes are worth more than four million dollars.
all-in-one-pcs au feature microsoft microsoft-surface microsoft-surface-studio pc-reviews pcs pcs-reviews reviews-2 surface surface-studio

Microsoft Surface Studio: Australian Review

Come with me, and you'll be in a world of pure imagination. I'm not joking when I say the Microsoft Surface Studio makes this sentence -- pulled from the incredible video that Microsoft wrote to promote its new super-luxury, all-in-one PC, in the words of Willy Wonka's fantasies -- come true. When you get face to face with the Surface Studio, and when you see what it can do, you can't help but think of all the possibilities of what you can do with it. It's incredible.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles