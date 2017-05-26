Why Good Science Fiction Is A Study Of Humanity

Five years ago, I threw away a hard drive. An utterly generic 250GB portable hard drive, already a few years old, with a couple of dings and scratches in its shell and with the beginnings of an audible click that would have eventually killed it.
It had a data file containing 1400 Bitcoin on it. No big deal, at the time.
Today, those few kilobytes are worth more than four million dollars.
Come with me, and you'll be in a world of pure imagination.
I'm not joking when I say the Microsoft Surface Studio makes this sentence -- pulled from the incredible video that Microsoft wrote to promote its new super-luxury, all-in-one PC, in the words of Willy Wonka's fantasies -- come true. When you get face to face with the Surface Studio, and when you see what it can do, you can't help but think of all the possibilities of what you can do with it. It's incredible.
